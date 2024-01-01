The Truth About Susan Sarandon And Julia Roberts' Rumored Feud

We all love hearing about juicy celebrity feuds, especially when they involve some of the biggest stars out there. One of the most famous feuds of the past century was the one between two of the most respected longtime actresses in Hollywood, Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts. With her classic Hollywood good looks and fierce acting skills, Sarandon is one of Hollywood's most treasured stars. The former, who began her career more than half a century ago, has played in some of the greatest movies of our time, including the hit film "Thelma & Louise." Meanwhile, Roberts, with her stunning smile and charming personality, has made a name for herself as perhaps the most memorable leading lady of all time, especially for her performance in "Pretty Woman."

These two titans starred together in 1998's "Stepmom," a film about Sarandon's character coming to terms that her ex-husband has found a new lover (Roberts). It was around the time the film was released when their onscreen dispute supposedly became true to life, with outlets reporting the women were at odds with one another. Now, the truth has finally come out about their rumored feud. According to the two actresses in question, the reports about their relationship were greatly exaggerated and definitely not true.