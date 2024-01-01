The Truth About Susan Sarandon And Julia Roberts' Rumored Feud
We all love hearing about juicy celebrity feuds, especially when they involve some of the biggest stars out there. One of the most famous feuds of the past century was the one between two of the most respected longtime actresses in Hollywood, Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts. With her classic Hollywood good looks and fierce acting skills, Sarandon is one of Hollywood's most treasured stars. The former, who began her career more than half a century ago, has played in some of the greatest movies of our time, including the hit film "Thelma & Louise." Meanwhile, Roberts, with her stunning smile and charming personality, has made a name for herself as perhaps the most memorable leading lady of all time, especially for her performance in "Pretty Woman."
These two titans starred together in 1998's "Stepmom," a film about Sarandon's character coming to terms that her ex-husband has found a new lover (Roberts). It was around the time the film was released when their onscreen dispute supposedly became true to life, with outlets reporting the women were at odds with one another. Now, the truth has finally come out about their rumored feud. According to the two actresses in question, the reports about their relationship were greatly exaggerated and definitely not true.
A PR person is allegedly to blame for the rumors
It may be decades later, but Sarandon is not one to let a particularly nasty rumor go unchallenged. In April 2017, the "Atlantic City" actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to finally shed some light on the decades-long drama. In her tweet, Sarandon made the shocking announcement that she knew exactly how the rumor that she and Roberts didn't like each other began. Surprisingly enough, it was her PR person who told the press the lie. "Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors," Sarandon wrote.
Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFXhttps://t.co/kBfJXz3pOo
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017
Fans were equally angry to hear about the apparent attempt to cause drama before the movie's release. "How outrageous...hope that person got in s*** for that," one user replied. Another expressed similar desires for the PR person to face repercussions, writing, "Hope that PR person was fired and outed."
Sarandon's tweet may have been inspired by the release of her FX biopic "Feud" in which she and Jessica Lange play feuding megastars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.
Julia Roberts also denied there was feud
If you needed any more proof that the battle between Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts was little more than media conjecture, even Roberts herself has called out them out as being absolute hogwash. In the Entertainment Weekly article Sarandon linked to in her revealing tweet, her "Stepmoms" costar also shut down gossip that the two didn't like each other. She called Sarandon a friend and said there was no tension between the two. The spicy starlet even felt a little offended that the rumors were a bit too mild for her taste.
"There's got to be something new. It can still be a total lie, because, you know, nobody wants the truth," the "Eat Pray Love" star teased. "I understand that. I've accepted it. But a better lie? Please?! This is such a yawn." Sarandon had similar feelings about the situation. She called out the media for reinforcing negative stereotypes about friendships between males and females. "If you make a movie with a male star, everyone assumes you're f***ing," she noted with distaste. "If it's a female star, everyone assumes you're fighting."
So there you have it. We love to see two strong female stars empowering each other and breaking those stereotypes.