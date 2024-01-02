Princess Margaret And Queen Elizabeth Once Snuck Out Of Buckingham Palace To Party

Before Queen Elizabeth II was the queen, she was a girl, princess, and sister. She and her sister, Princess Margaret, weren't immune to the unofficial milestones of youth, like sneaking out for a night on the town. The difference is due to their status, they had to try to go unnoticed by the general public.

May 8, 1945, became VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day since it was the day Germany surrendered and mostly ended the WWII conflict in Europe. Exactly forty years afterward, Queen Elizabeth was interviewed by BBC Radio 4 and reminisced about her and Margaret's VE Day adventure. After many appearances on the balcony, the then-princesses wanted to go into the crowds and celebrate with the people. Elizabeth and Margaret got permission from their parents, as long as they had people from the royal household with them. According to Harper's Bazaar, those people were Peter Townsend, Lord Porchester, Margaret Rhodes, and Jean Woodroffe.

Elizabeth wore her army uniform that day. In her 1985 interview, the late queen recalled the fear of someone knowing who they were. "I pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes. A Grenadier officer amongst our party of about 16 people said he refused to be seen in the company of another officer improperly dressed. So I had to put my cap on normally" (via YouTube).