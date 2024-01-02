How Kate Middleton Protects Her Peace From The Media, According To Omid Scobie

Kate Middleton, just like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, is one of the most talked about and photographed royals in the world. And because of all the attention that she gets from the media, she has a certain way of protecting her peace and her happiness, according to royal expert and author Omid Scobie. In his new book, "Endgame" Scobie talks about the British royal family and the different relationships and dynamics they have with each other, the public, and of course, the British tabloid media.

While it's certainly not easy being the wife of the future king of England and the mother of yet another one, the Princess of Wales has her way of dealing with all of the criticism and negativity that has been thrown her way over the years. Back in May 2023, she kept calm and carried on despite being heckled by protesters, per People. She also hasn't made any comments about all of the reports suggesting she and Prince William do less work compared to the other members of the royal family when it comes to the number of engagements they do per year, according to Newsweek.

There's also the attention she's getting because of Netflix's "The Crown." The sixth and final season gives a little insight into what might have happened between William and Kate during the very early years of their relationship. And as you can imagine, the future queen of England has a way of dealing with that, too.