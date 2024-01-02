How Kate Middleton Protects Her Peace From The Media, According To Omid Scobie
Kate Middleton, just like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, is one of the most talked about and photographed royals in the world. And because of all the attention that she gets from the media, she has a certain way of protecting her peace and her happiness, according to royal expert and author Omid Scobie. In his new book, "Endgame" Scobie talks about the British royal family and the different relationships and dynamics they have with each other, the public, and of course, the British tabloid media.
While it's certainly not easy being the wife of the future king of England and the mother of yet another one, the Princess of Wales has her way of dealing with all of the criticism and negativity that has been thrown her way over the years. Back in May 2023, she kept calm and carried on despite being heckled by protesters, per People. She also hasn't made any comments about all of the reports suggesting she and Prince William do less work compared to the other members of the royal family when it comes to the number of engagements they do per year, according to Newsweek.
There's also the attention she's getting because of Netflix's "The Crown." The sixth and final season gives a little insight into what might have happened between William and Kate during the very early years of their relationship. And as you can imagine, the future queen of England has a way of dealing with that, too.
Kate Middleton is all about protecting her peace
Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 that Prince William and Kate Middleton were huge fans of Meghan Markle's legal drama "Suits," as detailed by Harper's Bazaar. But if there's one series that they would rather not watch, it's Netflix's "The Crown." According to Us Weekly, the sixth season focuses, in part, on William and Kate's relationship and how much the beautiful brunette was trying to win over the media during the same time she was trying to win the prince's heart. And while some members of the royal family probably watch the series with just one eye open, Omid Scobie says that the Princess of Wales doesn't let it bother her.
She's not known to pick up a tabloid paper and read stories about her and her family. He told Elle in an interview, "I mean, when people say she doesn't look, I'm told that she doesn't even read the news. She just stays out of the loop. That's clearly the way it works for her. And given that she's in such a unique and difficult way of life, I don't blame her for taking that approach to it. So, I can't imagine her being particularly bothered about what's in The Crown."
That said, there's probably a chance that Kate Middleton would rather watch "The Great British Bake Off" than "The Crown" but not every royal feels the same way.
The royals would rather tune out than in
While Prince Harry told James Corden in their interview back in 2021 that he has watched "The Crown" in the past, Deadline says that the Duke of Sussex won't be tuning in for the final season of the very dramatic series. Likewise, Prince William is highly unlikely to be tuning in as well, according to The Standard.
But fictionalized television dramas about the monarchy aren't the only thing the royals have ignored. In his same interview with Elle, Omid Scobie hinted that Prince William and Kate Middleton are highly unlikely to read books about them and their relationships with some of their other family members, too. That, and they don't care too much about certain Netflix documentaries. Scobie noted that "In the same way that many of them ignored Harry's book [Spare] and relied on the coverage in newspapers or what their aides told them about it, same with the Netflix series [Harry & Meghan]."