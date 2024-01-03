The Rawest Confessions In Jersey Shore Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Memoir

There were many fights on "Jersey Shore." Still, one of the most memorable was the altercation between Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in 2011. The cast was on a group trip to Italy when the two men got into a heated argument after returning from a nightclub. Years later, in his memoir, Sorrentino revealed he ran out of pills during the overseas trip. The reality star described his mental state as being "sick and depressed," per People. Eventually, the situation escalated into a physical fight, which ended with Sorrentino shockingly headbutting a cement wall.

"All the angst I was enduring boiled up, and for some reason, I decided to launch myself at the wall headfirst. That's right — to show Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] how ready I was to throw down, I headbutted a wall," he recalled, adding, "I snapped. I hit a wall, literally and figuratively," (via InTouch Weekly). The ordeal resulted in emergency personnel being called and Sorrentino requiring a neck brace.

Thankfully, by the end of the trip, the warring reality stars had buried the hatchet. Ortiz-Magro ultimately stepped away from "Jersey Shore" because of his own addiction issues, but returned during Season 6 of "Family Vacation" to make amends with his roommates. Despite their rocky past, Sorrentino helped orchestrate Ortiz-Magro's return, serving as a mediator between him and the rest of the cast.