RHONY Stars Kristen And John Taekman's Dating Site Scandal, Explained

Shortly after the dating site scandal was unveiled, Josh Taekman decided to confess publicly that he willingly used Ashley Madison. In a statement to Us Weekly in August 2015, Josh explained, "I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends, and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family. We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives." Though he took accountability, Josh did not elaborate on how far he went on Ashley Madison.

Since Kristen Taekman did not return for Season 8 of "The Real Housewives of New York City," fans did not get to see how the couple navigated the scandal, as Season 7 was already done filming once the hack occurred. Nevertheless, Kristen reportedly did her own probe into the extent of her husband's alleged affair-seeking. An insider told People during the ordeal, "As of now, she is being her own P.I. and investigating. She's looking through phone records and asking him questions."

It seems that whatever Kristen found was enough to satisfy her because years after the scandal, she is confident Josh did not have an affair. In December 2023, ahead of the "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" premiere, Kristen confidently told People, "[H]e never cheated on me, and it was never a problem in our marriage." Now married for 19 years, it seems the Taekmans can overcome just about anything.