Inside Wanda Sykes' Long-Term Relationship With Alex Niedbalski

Wanda Sykes and her longtime wife, Alex Sykes (née Niedbalski), have a charming and enduring relationship that frequently leaves fans swooning. They first met in 2006 during a ferry ride to New York's legendary gay resort, Fire Island. The duo quickly hit it off over Wanda's home renovation plans and Alex's granite countertop business. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot on October 25, 2008, in a private ceremony.

As Wanda continues her comedic and acting careers, Alex has also established a profession of her own. She has worked at a natural stone production firm, Polycor, since 2007 and is now the Chief Public Relations and Public Affairs Officer. Between their bustling careers, the lovable couple found time to welcome twins Lucas and Olivia in 2009.

Wanda's wit and humor and Alex's continued presence as a loving, supportive partner made them a beloved couple in the public eye. Their journey together reflects a commitment to love, laughter, and navigating life's challenges as a team, including Wanda's cancer diagnosis in 2011 and her resulting double mastectomy. While Alex may be the butt of Wanda's jokes occasionally, their marriage has remained intact.