Inside Wanda Sykes' Long-Term Relationship With Alex Niedbalski
Wanda Sykes and her longtime wife, Alex Sykes (née Niedbalski), have a charming and enduring relationship that frequently leaves fans swooning. They first met in 2006 during a ferry ride to New York's legendary gay resort, Fire Island. The duo quickly hit it off over Wanda's home renovation plans and Alex's granite countertop business. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot on October 25, 2008, in a private ceremony.
As Wanda continues her comedic and acting careers, Alex has also established a profession of her own. She has worked at a natural stone production firm, Polycor, since 2007 and is now the Chief Public Relations and Public Affairs Officer. Between their bustling careers, the lovable couple found time to welcome twins Lucas and Olivia in 2009.
Wanda's wit and humor and Alex's continued presence as a loving, supportive partner made them a beloved couple in the public eye. Their journey together reflects a commitment to love, laughter, and navigating life's challenges as a team, including Wanda's cancer diagnosis in 2011 and her resulting double mastectomy. While Alex may be the butt of Wanda's jokes occasionally, their marriage has remained intact.
Wanda Sykes came out as gay after their wedding
Wanda Sykes did not immediately reveal to the world that she was a lesbian. The "Other Two" star was married to music producer Dave Hall from 1991 until they divorced in 1998. However, Wanda still kept her sexual orientation private. In fact, it wasn't until a month after her wedding to Alex Sykes that the comedian decided to come out publicly. Notably, it was during a November 2008 gay rights rally in Las Vegas.
"It just came out, you know. Because I just got married, and so instead of speaking as a supporter, I was speaking as one of the, I guess, victims," Sykes joked to talk show host Meredith Vieira in 2015 (via YouTube). Fortunately, the public fully embraced Wanda and Alex even though the comedian's parents had a much harder time accepting the news.
Before telling the world she was gay, the "Upshaws" star informed her parents. Wanda's mother requested that she remain closeted, and once her daughter revealed she was planning to marry Alex, Wanda's parents refused to attend their wedding. Thankfully, other relatives intervened, and Wanda's family now fully supports her relationship. As the actor explained to The Guardian, "They really embrace what it is to be a Christian."
The lovable couple has faced divorce speculation
Much like every other celebrity couple, Wanda and Alex Sykes have been the topic of divorce rumors. It's not immediately clear where they stemmed from but, during a February 2021 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Wanda shut down the reports after DeGeneres asked about the state of her marriage. "Oh, God no. Oh no, everything is good here," Wanda confirmed (via People). "But you're making me a little nervous, though. Maybe I should go follow her on Instagram, see what she's yappin' about! But no, it's all good here. Matter of fact, we were just talking about getting a new mattress!"
The online gossip hasn't significantly affected their relationship. The Sykes family spent Christmas 2023 exchanging funny gifts with one another, with Alex sharing on Instagram that Wanda purchased her "a baby chainsaw." The comedian also posted a video of the massive Christmas Day turkey that she'd prepared. Despite their many obstacles, Wanda and Alex continue to persevere.