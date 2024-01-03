News Anchors Who Disappeared From Today

Katie Couric assumed hosting duties on "Today" way back in 1991. "I'm thrilled to be here, and I guess this means you're stuck with me," she joked to co-host Bryant Gumbel on her first day. "... or, maybe, I'm stuck with you," she added. Couric became a familiar face each morning to millions of viewers. In 1995, "Today" topped the morning show ratings, beginning an unimpeachable winning streak that would stretch for more than 15 years.

After 15 years, Couric left "Today" to anchor "CBS Evening News" instead. Announcing her departure, Couric made sure to mention the connection she'd built with viewers during her time at "Today." "I know I don't know the vast majority of you personally and it may sound kind of corny, but I really feel as if we've become friends through the years," she said. "And you've been with me during a lot of good times. And some very difficult ones as well. And hopefully, I've been there for you."

Unfortunately for Couric and for CBS, her morning-show hype didn't transfer to nighttime news ratings. Couric later shared with "Today" how she felt about her time at CBS, saying she encountered a culture of sexism, a far cry from the environment she knew from daytime television. "I thought America was really ready for a female anchor of the evening news, and I think we were just not as far along as I naively thought," she reflected.