Whatever Happened To Peri Gilpin?

Peri Gilpin is no stranger to anyone who's watched television during the 1990s and 2000s. While her IMDb profile lists more than 70 screen roles, one of these stands head and shoulders above the others: her turn as Roz Doyle, wisecracking producer and friend/foil to Kelsey Grammer's radio shrink in the beloved sitcom "Frasier." Gilpin played the role throughout the show's 11-season run, which lasted from 1993 until 2004. Gilpin loved her character and her co-stars, but she especially loved the razor-sharp writing. "Most sitcoms you can see right through," Gilpin told Texas Monthly back in 1996, lauding the writers' refusal to pander to the lowest common denominator. "They go, 'We're going to play to people that have our attention span.' Sometimes the jokes lob over my head, but that's wonderful. It's like a puzzle," she added.

While Roz remains Gilpin's most memorable role, Gilpin has remained busy in TV and film over the years, additionally lending her voice to both animated projects and important causes. She's also returned to her first love, the stage.

The Dallas-raised actor has certainly enjoyed a prolific Hollywood career, although it shouldn't be surprising that the massive success of "Frasier" tends to overshadow the other work she's done. To learn more about what Peri Gilpin has been up to, keep reading.