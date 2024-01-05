Kathy Griffin And Randy Bick Have A Bigger Age Difference Than We Knew

For a while, it seemed like Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick had one of the most successful age-gap relationships, but they divorced in 2023 after an 12-year-long relationship. In a 2016 People interview, Griffin revealed that she first met her future husband at a food and wine festival around 2011. Although they went on to have a long-standing relationship, it seems like Griffin had her reservations from the start because she believed their 18-year age gap would get in the way of something serious.

She told People, "I thought he was just a man-whore." It seemed like he went on to win her over, as she gushed, "[W]e've been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he's very sweet and very mellow. He's like a regular guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy." She revealed that they had been living together at the time in Griffin's massive mansion, which was built for a family, but they didn't intend to fill it with children.

The comedian added that she and Bick cherished their comfy night-ins, where they would sit on the sofa and binge-watch TV. It seemed like Griffin's relationship fears came true in 2018 when they split up for the first time. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the end of their seven-year relationship because she didn't want tabloids to have a field day with their speculations. However, they got back together, and in that case, their age gap brought them closer.