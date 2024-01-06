Home Town: Erin Napier's Cousin Jim Steps In For Injured Ben (& We Bet He Wishes He Didn't)

Even before the premiere of the second half of Season 7 of "Home Town" was finally announced, it was no secret that the demolition-loving half of the husband and wife team, Ben Napier, faced shoulder surgery in March 2023. His wife, Erin Napier, lovingly took care of him post-operation but couldn't stay away from the job site for too long. Similarly, the renovations and rebuilds for their home design TV show had to move along without Ben's help and talent.

In the season premiere, we see Ben offer as much assistance as he can with demolition before taking up residence on the couch courtesy of some pretty strong pain medication. Afterward, he can only use one arm as his repaired shoulder rests in a brace. Thankfully, the crew wasn't down a man the entire time — well, sort of. The Napiers invited a very special guest who, according to Ben, is "like me but better in so many ways. He's got more muscle in his entire body than I do in my left arm." Erin adds that he is "super smart," while Ben concludes that he is "great with numbers."

Unfortunately, most of these statements are just as untrue as the hilarious reasons Ben gives for his shoulder injury, as the special guest is none other than the Napiers' financial advisor, Jim Raspberry. Jim is also Ben's best friend and Erin's first cousin, but that familial relation by no means makes him a renovation expert.