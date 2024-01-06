Whatever Happened To Jordin Sparks?

Jordin Sparks has carved out a multifaceted career that spans several realms of performance. Her breakthrough moment came in 2007 when she was named the Season 6 winner of "American Idol" at the age of 17, becoming the youngest Idol in the show's history. While some "American Idol" winners didn't get the success they expected, Sparks was almost universally well-received. She released her self-titled debut album in November of that same year, featuring chart-topping singles such as "Tattoo" and the poignant duet with Chris Brown, "No Air." Sparks unveiled her sophomore record, "Battlefield," in 2009, also releasing the lead single of the same name.

During Sparks' stunning transformation, which occurred right before our eyes considering she entered the world of showbusiness as a teenager, she also ventured into acting. Sparks made her feature film debut in 2012 with "Sparkle," taking on the titular role in the musical drama. This marked the beginning of her exploration of the entertainment industry beyond music. Sparks further showcased her versatility as a performer by making her Broadway debut in the musical "In the Heights" in 2010. However, after her third studio album, "Right Here Right Now," came out in 2015, Sparks took a break from her music career, which allowed her to focus on her personal life.