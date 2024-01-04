Trump's Name On Epstein List Isn't Surprising Given The Pair's Long History

The drama around the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continued with the January 3, 2024 release of over 150 names associated with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. The names are part of a recently unsealed set of court documents related to a 2015 defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre — the same woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse — against Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre, and several others, have accused Epstein and Maxwell of underage sex trafficking. Epstein took his own life while awaiting trial in 2019; Maxwell was found guilty in 2021.

While a list of Epstein-related names might sound like it would be a client list of sorts, exposing anyone who had engaged in inappropriate behavior with or because of Epstein, that isn't the case. The list includes the names of witnesses who testified in 2015, people named in the testimony, employees of Epstein, and some of the alleged victims. One of the names is a particularly famous one: Donald Trump.

The former president's name came up first in the previously redacted court documents as someone that Epstein was going to invite to an Atlantic City casino in 2001. Then Laura Menninger, a lawyer for Maxwell, asked a witness if Trump was someone that she'd massaged, to which the witness replied in the negative. Even so, his name coming up isn't a surprise since, after all, Trump and Epstein were buddies.

