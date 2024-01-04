General Hospital: Nikolas And Ava's Revenge Plot Doesn't Bode Well For Esme

On "General Hospital," Ava Jerome (Maura West) has been receiving photos of Austin Gatlin-Holt's (Roger Howarth) dead body, along with cryptic notes saying things like "You're welcome" and "Don't tell anyone." She also found a gun in her desk drawer with the note, "You'll never know when you'll need it." As this was unfolding, we asked ourselves if Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) was her stalker.

After all, she thought she'd killed him, only to learn that Austin, her erstwhile late love, secretly helped steal Nik's body and get him patched up. It was reasonable to assume Nik was behind the notes and photos, and on the January 3 episode, he showed up at Ava's art gallery, putting a hand over her mouth and scaring the living daylights out of her. She thought he was seeking revenge for having almost killed him, and for a moment we thought he was going to kill her. But deep down, Nikolas isn't really a murderer. (Okay, we'll give him a free pass for the time he tried to have Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) assassinated, but that was a botched job anyway.)

During the confrontation, Ava accused him of killing Austin and stalking her but believed his assertion that he wasn't the culprit. He laid the blame for all the chaos in their lives at the feet of none other than the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl).