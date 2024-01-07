5 Perfect Jen Lilley Hallmark Movies For A Lazy Sunday Afternoon

With their lighthearted antics and guaranteed happily-ever-afters, Hallmark made-for-TV movies provide the perfect entertainment for lazy Sunday afternoons. However, if you're searching for a way to narrow down your weekend watch options, then look no further than Jen Lilley's catalog of romances.

The Virginia native is known outside the network for her long-spanning roles in soap operas like "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives," but has established herself on the network by starring in more than 10 movies alongside big-name co-stars like Ryan Paevey and Kevin McGarry. "Hallmark Channel gives their viewers a unique, warm, stress-free escape from life, and leaves you encouraged, uplifted, and happy," she told Parade in 2018.

Though Lilley has seemingly left the Hallmark Channel to sign with Great American Family, the soap opera actor still has a whole host of feel-good movies to fill your laid-back movie sesh. With this in mind, here are five perfect Jen Lilley Hallmark movies to fill your lazy afternoons.