5 Perfect Jen Lilley Hallmark Movies For A Lazy Sunday Afternoon
With their lighthearted antics and guaranteed happily-ever-afters, Hallmark made-for-TV movies provide the perfect entertainment for lazy Sunday afternoons. However, if you're searching for a way to narrow down your weekend watch options, then look no further than Jen Lilley's catalog of romances.
The Virginia native is known outside the network for her long-spanning roles in soap operas like "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives," but has established herself on the network by starring in more than 10 movies alongside big-name co-stars like Ryan Paevey and Kevin McGarry. "Hallmark Channel gives their viewers a unique, warm, stress-free escape from life, and leaves you encouraged, uplifted, and happy," she told Parade in 2018.
Though Lilley has seemingly left the Hallmark Channel to sign with Great American Family, the soap opera actor still has a whole host of feel-good movies to fill your laid-back movie sesh. With this in mind, here are five perfect Jen Lilley Hallmark movies to fill your lazy afternoons.
Winter Love Story
For those who want all the coziness of a holiday movie in their Hallmark romance, "Winter Love Story" is the perfect Jen Lilley pick. This made-for-TV movie will also appeal to "When Calls the Heart" fans, as series regular Kevin McGarry teams up with Lilley to tell the story of this snow-filled romance.
The movie follows Cassie (Lilley), an up-and-coming author with a well-known mom, as she's paired up with Elliot, an established novelist, for a week-long book tour. While Cassie is initially intimidated by the entire endeavor, she learns to come into her own as sparks fly between her and her seasoned colleague.
If you're wondering what Lilley has said about this 2019 flick, she shared the reasons why she believes Hallmark fans should check out "Winter Love Story" with From The Desk. "It's the perfect winter movie to warm up your Saturday night," she said. "There's charm and witty banter, hot chocolate and snow, cabins and fireside chats, and books and dogs. What more can you ask for in a winter romance?"
Paris, Wine and Romance
If you're looking for a summery, destination-filled flick for your Sunday afternoon, then you should check out Jen Lilley's "Paris, Wine and Romance." This made-for-TV movie, which also stars Dan Jeannotte, debuted in 2019 as a part of Hallmark's Countdown to Summer movie lineup and features some beautiful Parisian shots.
The flick follows Isabella (Lilley), an Oregon-based winemaker, as she travels to Paris after entering into an esteemed wine competition. There, she comes face-to-face with Jacques (Jeannotte), a charming Frenchman who just so happens to be her biggest competition. While reviewers have pointed out some inaccuracies about wine and French culture, the unique filming locations definitely make this a stand-out pick for fans of Lilley.
On that note, "Paris, Wine and Romance" also features some beautiful shots of Lilley and Jeannotte in front of the Notre Dame cathedral that were filmed shortly before the devastating 2019 fire. "I'm glad we got a chance to film in front of it when we did, and now we'll get a chance to share that moment with our audience," Jeannotte told Parade.
A Little Daytime Drama
If you're a fan of soap operas, then Jen Lilley's movie "A Little Daytime Drama" might just be the perfect Hallmark rom-com for you. Not only does this 2021 flick center around a fictionalized soap opera, playing off of Lilley's professional history with the genre, but it also stars fellow soap star Ryan Paevey.
Lilley plays Maggie, the head writer of the daytime TV show "Forever is a Long, Long Time," while Paevey headlines as Darin, the former series star who's also Maggie's ex-boyfriend. The two are brought back together when Maggie is tasked when convincing Darin to return to the series. When he reluctantly agrees to a temporary return, the two find themselves once again dealing with old feelings.
In her "On Location" interview with Hallmark, Lilley reveals that "A Little Daytime Drama" was one of her favorite Hallmark films. "This movie is a soap opera that takes place in a Hallmark movie. It's so brilliant," she said. "There's romance, there's drama, of course there's comedy, and there's me and Ryan Paevey. What's not to love?"
A Dash of Love
Released as part of Hallmark's 2017 Countdown to Valentine's Day event, "A Dash of Love" is a great Jen Lilley pick for food fanatics and rom-com lovers alike. While Lilley stars as aspiring chef Nikki, fan-favorite actor Brendan Penny plays executive chef Paul. Penny is known for flicks such as "Time For Them to Come Home for Christmas" and "The Wedding Cottage," as well as his role as Kevin O'Brien in "Chesapeake Shores."
The two meet when the self-taught Nikki lands her dream job working for her culinary idol, played by Peri Gilpin, only to have her hopes crushed by an unexpected revelation that leads to both Nikki and Paul being fired. The chefs decide to team up and launch their very own pop-up restaurant, but end up finding something bigger than professional success. According to IMDb reviewers, the chemistry between Lilley and Penny is a highlight of "A Dash of Love," but viewers can also expect to enjoy Gilpin in her supporting role and the movie's noteworthy soundtrack.
Harvest Love
Anyone looking to curl up with a cozy, fall-based romance needs to look no further than "Harvest Love." This 2017 flick marked Jen Lilley's and Ryan Paevey's first collaboration, as the two star together as Luna and Will in this small-town rom-com.
Seeking solace from her overwhelming medical job, the widowed Luna returns with her son to the small town where her family owns a pear orchard. There, she has an upsetting run-in with a local named Will, who she later realizes is the manager of her family's farm. As Luna reconnects with the townspeople and spends much-needed quality time with her son, she finds herself also growing closer to Will and begins rethinking her future.
While "Harvest Love" might not be as exciting as some other Hallmark flicks, it's a good Sunday afternoon watch for those who enjoy small-town settings and lighthearted romance. "[This] is such a good movie. It's such a grounded film," Lilley told TV Goodness. "It's a little more grounded than normal Hallmark movies. It has more relatable heartache. These are the ones I love."