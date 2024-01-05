Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Relationship With Her Husband

There are few names in the true crime world more prolific than Gypsy Rose Blanchard. In 2016, Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who abused Gypsy Rose for decades by claiming her daughter had various illnesses, including cancer, and forced her to needlessly use a wheelchair . The case has received widespread attention, thanks in part to the 2017 documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest" and the 2019 miniseries "The Act" starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King. Because of the extenuating circumstances surrounding her mother's murder, many people sympathize with Gypsy Rose. Since she was released on parole after serving eight years — and her life is really only just beginning at the age of 32 — all eyes are on her and what she will do next. But there's one thing that is piquing interest more than anything else — her relationship with her husband, Lousiana native Ryan Anderson.

Considering that Gypsy Rose's romantic history has been less than palatable (her first boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of killing Dee Dee Blanchard and received a life sentence), it's only natural that people are curious to see what Anderson is really like — especially since the relationship began while Gypsy Rose was still in prison.

The pair hasn't been shy about flaunting their love for one another since Gypsy Rose's release in December 2023, so is this finally happily ever after for the ex-con? Here's what we know.