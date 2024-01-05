Christian Oliver, Great American Family Star, Dead At 51 After Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver, age 51, died on January 4, 2023, as reported by People. Oliver, along with his two daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, were killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean, near the island of Bequia. They were headed to St. Lucia when the plane had difficulties and crashed into the ocean.

Oliver was seen in the Great American Family movie "English Estate" in 2022, and appeared in the 2008 movie "Speed Racer," and 1995's "The Baby-Sitters Club."

More to come...