How False Feud Rumors Between Bob Saget And The Olsen Twins Began
On "Full House," Bob Saget played Danny Tanner, a loving, single dad to D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle Tanner. Michelle was famously portrayed by both of the Olsen twins, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who were under a year old when they scored the role on the hit ABC show. With filming concluding in 1995, the Olsen twins were just eight years old when the series finale aired. Despite the three decades that have passed since then, the internet continues to feed into false and potentially harmful stories about the cast, particularly focusing on Saget, alleging an inappropriate relationship the actor had with Mary Kate and Ashley during the production of "Full House."
In 2021, an online influencer named Sloan uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, which now boasts almost a million subscribers, where he mostly covers fact-based celebrity gossip. The video, initially titled "Inside Bob Saget's Inappropriate Relationship with the Olsen Twins" and later renamed to "Inside Bob Saget's Relationship with the Olsen Twins," not only sparked unfounded rumors of a feud between Saget and the Olsen twins but also depicted the late Saget as a predator, slandering his reputation online.
The video took jokes about Bob Saget out of context
In the infamous video, Sloan delved into the jokes made during a 2008 episode of Comedy Central's "Roast of Bob Saget" where Saget's friends, including John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Brian Posehn, and others, made fun of Saget. Sloan, however, seemingly misunderstood the context of the show, which usually aims to be as offensive as possible, as the YouTuber presented the jokes as if they were facts.
Sloan began by discussing Stamos' joke, where the actor quipped, "[Saget's] entire job consisted of saying, 'Take a look at this,' which is what he used to say to Mary Kate Olsen in their dressing room." The YouTuber continued to talk about the joke as if it were a real-life situation. He then moved on to Ross' joke about Saget supposedly making inappropriate advances toward the Olsen twins since they were eight years old, asserting that the abuse must've started even earlier. While the jokes are undoubtedly distasteful, to say the least, it's crucial to consider the roast show's context, known for pushing boundaries with very offensive humor (we're talking about a show that let Pete Davidson refer to Kevin Hart as Shaquille O'Neal's phallus).
The video continued in a similar tone, leading to an uproar in the comment section, where many labeled Saget as a pedophile and praised Sloan for exposing him. Media outlets picked up the narrative, incorrectly suggesting a feud between Saget and the Olsen twins. However, the reality of the situation is vastly different.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have nothing but love for the late comedian
Before Bob Saget's heartbreaking death, the late actor maintained a close connection with the Olsen twins, continuing to play a fatherly role in their lives. "Bob was very protective of them and texted them regularly over the years," a source shared with Entertainment Tonight. The trio supported each other at various events over the years after "Full House" wrapped, showcasing their enduring bond.
In a 2014 appearance on "The Ellen Show," when questioned about Saget's inappropriate on-set jokes, the Olsen twins fondly recalled their positive memories of filming "Full House," highlighting the fun atmosphere the comedian created. Following Saget's untimely death, Mary-Kate and Ashley released a statement via People, describing him as "the most loving, compassionate, and generous man."
According to John Stamos, who portrayed Uncle Jesse on "Full House," both Olsen twins attended Saget's funeral. "They got us all together and said, 'We love you. We loved our childhood. We're grateful for you guys; we thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us,'" Stamos shared on "The Howard Stern Show." With such heartfelt memories and a longstanding relationship with Saget, any rumors of a feud can be positively dismissed as mere speculation.