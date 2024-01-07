How False Feud Rumors Between Bob Saget And The Olsen Twins Began

In the infamous video, Sloan delved into the jokes made during a 2008 episode of Comedy Central's "Roast of Bob Saget" where Saget's friends, including John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Brian Posehn, and others, made fun of Saget. Sloan, however, seemingly misunderstood the context of the show, which usually aims to be as offensive as possible, as the YouTuber presented the jokes as if they were facts.

Sloan began by discussing Stamos' joke, where the actor quipped, "[Saget's] entire job consisted of saying, 'Take a look at this,' which is what he used to say to Mary Kate Olsen in their dressing room." The YouTuber continued to talk about the joke as if it were a real-life situation. He then moved on to Ross' joke about Saget supposedly making inappropriate advances toward the Olsen twins since they were eight years old, asserting that the abuse must've started even earlier. While the jokes are undoubtedly distasteful, to say the least, it's crucial to consider the roast show's context, known for pushing boundaries with very offensive humor (we're talking about a show that let Pete Davidson refer to Kevin Hart as Shaquille O'Neal's phallus).

The video continued in a similar tone, leading to an uproar in the comment section, where many labeled Saget as a pedophile and praised Sloan for exposing him. Media outlets picked up the narrative, incorrectly suggesting a feud between Saget and the Olsen twins. However, the reality of the situation is vastly different.