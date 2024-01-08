Travis Kelce Once Had His License Taken Away After A Bad Car Accident

Travis Kelce, possibly better known these days as Taylor Swift's boyfriend, has a pretty clean reputation compared to her previous romantic interest, Matty Healy. When some of the 1975 singer's comments were unearthed and found to allude to racism, many Swifties were not enthused about the duo's relationship. Travis, on the other hand, is becoming a fan favorite. When a deep dive was made into his old socials, Swiftie snoopers found little more than recollections about his trip to Olive Garden with his grandpa and copious amounts of comical spelling errors.

However, the NFL player isn't completely immune from scandals. He appeared on Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," to reflect on their past just in time to ring in the New Year. On the January 3rd, 2024 episode, the brothers detailed an incident when the Kansas City Chiefs star was just 17 years old. Raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, by their dad, Ed, and their mom, Donna, who makes regular appearances at their football games, the Kelce siblings often found ways to get themselves into trouble. Apparently, it started from a young age, as Travis and Jason were each asked not to return to their preschool after various incidents.

But being kicked out of preschool doesn't compare to the car accident Travis was in as a teen. The high school athlete was driving a "hand-me-down Dodge Caravan," once belonging to Jason, joyriding with some of his football teammates before slamming into three cars parked along the side of the road. While no one was seriously injured, the accident did cost him his driving privileges.