Comedian Andrew Schulz Celebrated His Marriage With A Jab At Harry & Meghan
Andrew Schulz has jokes, but that's something his fans knew about him already. But if there are two people who probably aren't laughing at his jokes, they are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Schulz has cracked a few at their expense. He's one of the biggest stand-up comedians in the circuit right now, despite some very controversial things he's said in the past.
Some of his jokes are so edgy that his shows have been canceled both on and offline, according to FandomWire, but that hasn't stopped him from doing what he does best. Back in 2019, he told Spiked in an interview, "The biggest issue I feel like we are up against as comedians right now is the PC culture. We're being way too sensitive, and we're mistaking our sensitivity for just bad jokes."
Regardless of how off-color some of Schulz's jokes may be, he couldn't help but name check the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when he celebrated his marriage to his wife, Emma Turner.
Andrew Schulz took a jab at the Sussexes when he got married
Andrew Schulz's wife, Emma Turner, is a food blogger. She has a popular blog called Blistered Peppers and often shares some of her best recipes as well as foodie and travel tips on her Instagram account. And yes, Schulz is very much a part of her blog too, as he's often in the kitchen during her videos. That might be the one thing that Turner has in common with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex used to share her favorite recipes and restaurant hotspots on her now-defunct blog The Tig.
Despite having some things in common, Schulz couldn't help but name-check Prince Harry and Meghan in an Instagram post from back in 2021 when he announced that he and Turner had tied the knot. The couple got married in the upscale town of Montecito, California, which also happens to be the home of the Sussexes as well. He wrote at the time, "Harry and Meghan your time in the spotlight is done. Montecito isn't big enough for two power couples living off the generosity of their in-laws!"
But, there seems to be a bigger reason as to why Schulz had to drag the Sussexes into his jokes.
Andrew Schulz says he doesn't care about the royals
Perhaps the reason why Andrew Schulz had to drag Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his wedding day was because he wanted to prove who the new royals were in Montecito, California. Or at least, on Instagram. In the second slide of Schulz's Instagram photo, his wife Emma Turner's wedding photo managed to "dethrone" Harry and Meghan from the top spot of the most tagged Montecito photos. It might not be a huge thing for some people but it was enough for Schulz to be happy about it.
But then again, that wasn't the only time that Schulz had something to say about the British royal family. In January 2023, he proclaimed that no one cared about Prince Harry and his controversial tell-all book, "Spare." Schulz said, "Yo yo let me tell y'all something, I mean this sincerely Prince Harry and Megan, we don't give a f***. America don't give a f*** about you."
Well, as much as Schulz says he doesn't care about the royals, Harry and Meghan's names keep coming out of his mouth, right?