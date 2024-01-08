Comedian Andrew Schulz Celebrated His Marriage With A Jab At Harry & Meghan

Andrew Schulz has jokes, but that's something his fans knew about him already. But if there are two people who probably aren't laughing at his jokes, they are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Schulz has cracked a few at their expense. He's one of the biggest stand-up comedians in the circuit right now, despite some very controversial things he's said in the past.

Some of his jokes are so edgy that his shows have been canceled both on and offline, according to FandomWire, but that hasn't stopped him from doing what he does best. Back in 2019, he told Spiked in an interview, "The biggest issue I feel like we are up against as comedians right now is the PC culture. We're being way too sensitive, and we're mistaking our sensitivity for just bad jokes."

Regardless of how off-color some of Schulz's jokes may be, he couldn't help but name check the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when he celebrated his marriage to his wife, Emma Turner.