Cindy Morgan, Falcon Crest Actor, Dead At 69

Actor Cindy Morgan, best known for her roles in movies like "Caddyshack" and "Tron" and the primetime soap "Falcon Crest," has died at age 69, according to TMZ. While the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida had confirmed Morgan's death, they did not release any details, the outlet reported.

Morgan had more than three dozen movie and television credits to her name, but she was best known as the free-spirited and flirtatious Lacey Underall in 1980's "Caddyshack," the iconic comedy about a golf course's patrons and staff. She also appeared as two different characters in "Falcon Crest" during the soap opera's run in the 1980s — Lori Chapman in an early season episode and Gabrielle Short in a 15-episode arc later in the show's run. She tackled a dual role in the 1982 sci-fi adventure "Tron," playing the dual roles of Dr. Lora Baines and Yori in the 1982 sci-fi film "Tron."

Morgan seemed to enjoy her time filming the iconic movie, recalling in an interview that she and "Tron" co-star Jeff Bridges kept having to do their kissing scene again. "We just couldn't get it right," she said with a sly smile. "We had to do it again and again and again. I can't explain it." The actor also spoke about her other notable roles in interviews before her death.