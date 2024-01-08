Taylor Swift's Reaction To Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes Joke Speaks Volumes

A key job for the host of a major awards show like the Golden Globes has always been to get the star-studded audience laughing. This year's host, Jo Koy, attempted to do this by poking fun at Taylor Swift and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce.

In what has now become a viral moment from the earlier portion of the evening's ceremonies, Koy told the audience that the Globes "came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL ... On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The cameras immediately panned to Swift herself to catch her reaction, and it was an icy one. The star sat, unsmiling, pursing her lips tightly together, and then made a point of taking a sip of her wine. Nothing that could even be considered a hint of amusement was detectable on Swift's face.

Viewers quickly took to social media to discuss what they had just seen. "If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased," Piers Morgan quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter. And while some may have wondered why Taylor seemed so peeved, anyone who has been following her relationship with Kelce is likely aware that the singer has already addressed the fact that NFL fans aren't loving how often she is shown on TV during her boyfriend's games.