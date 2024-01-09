What Really Led To King Charles' Reconciliation With Sarah Ferguson

Through the years, both the royal family and the press made life difficult for Sarah Ferguson. Despite her good relationship with Prince Andrew after their split and their shared custody of their two daughters, the Duchess of York often felt left out and ignored by the royals. She wasn't even offered an invitation to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. Even so, Ferguson has made it clear that she always has the royals' best interest in mind, even when they don't do the same for her.

A source close to the royal family told Page Six, "She's always been loyal to the family and has really not put a foot wrong in recent years. She's never said a critical word and is always extremely loyal to the institution." They added, "Sarah has always been close to the king [Charles] and is fond of him, and she has increasingly grown closer to the queen [Camilla]." Her loyalty has helped her prove herself to her ex-in-laws, but the timing here is also important. "My sense of purpose has always been ... to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty's values," Ferguson told Entertainment Tonight. She called Queen Elizabeth II "more a mother to me than my own mother," adding, "Now she's not there anymore, I feel as though maybe I can be free to be Sarah. I feel as though I'm liberated from my own mental shackles."