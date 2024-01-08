Ivanka Trump's Appreciation Post For Husband Jared Kushner Totally Backfires

Ivanka Trump posted a very sweet shout-out on X, formerly known as Twitter, to her husband, Jared Kushner. At least, we think that she thought it was sweet — but not enough that she wants to hear people's thoughts about it. She's not letting people comment on the post, while many of her other social media posts have allowed for that. Perhaps it's because she knew the backlash it would face?

The short clip was of her husband on Lex Friedman's podcast, speaking about achieving your goals. He said, "A lot of people ... complain about what other people do or why it's hard, or why it's impossible." But is that what Kushner does? Apparently not: "I say this as somebody who has been so blessed with so many things in life," Kushner went on to explain, "but when I've had challenges or things I've wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, 'What can I do?' ... It's just, if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it."

He admittedly acknowledges that he's been blessed, but people still weren't having it. The basic sentiment can be summed up with this person's post on X, "Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family."