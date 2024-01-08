Ivanka Trump's Appreciation Post For Husband Jared Kushner Totally Backfires
Ivanka Trump posted a very sweet shout-out on X, formerly known as Twitter, to her husband, Jared Kushner. At least, we think that she thought it was sweet — but not enough that she wants to hear people's thoughts about it. She's not letting people comment on the post, while many of her other social media posts have allowed for that. Perhaps it's because she knew the backlash it would face?
The short clip was of her husband on Lex Friedman's podcast, speaking about achieving your goals. He said, "A lot of people ... complain about what other people do or why it's hard, or why it's impossible." But is that what Kushner does? Apparently not: "I say this as somebody who has been so blessed with so many things in life," Kushner went on to explain, "but when I've had challenges or things I've wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, 'What can I do?' ... It's just, if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it."
He admittedly acknowledges that he's been blessed, but people still weren't having it. The basic sentiment can be summed up with this person's post on X, "Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family."
Ivanka Trump got called out for being out of touch
Jared Kushner clearly seemed out of touch to a lot of people. "That attitude he speaks of where people 'complain' about something being impossible, that's not just negativity. It's a hard-learned lesson in realism from growing up with hardships of all kinds and working hard and getting nowhere," wrote one person on X.
Ivanka Trump's thoughts about Kushner didn't fare much better. She said of her husband's response, "I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths. I love this about Jared." That optimism that Trump loves in her husband is easily explained, at least to one commenter on X, who said, "Most trust fund babies are optimistic. It's built into the free money." Another person joked about how Ivanka said she "received a remarkable number of gracious compliments" about the interview; "When you've received a remarkable number of gracious compliments but turn off the comments because you know you and your husband are two of the most hated people in America."
All in all, Kushner and Trump seem to be giving people Kim Kardashian vibes from when she told Variety that her advice to women in business was, "Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Regardless, the public doesn't seem impressed with their tone-deaf perspective.