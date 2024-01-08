The Stunning Transformation Of Glen Powell

Step aside, Matthew McConaughey — the new "king of rom-coms" has been crowned, and his name is Glen Powell. Since his role as the insufferable yet lovable jerk Chad Radwe on "Scream Queens," Powell's career has seen a meteoric rise as he's starred in everything from romantic comedies to action films. He's noticing it, too. "This is the first time in my life where when I walk around LA I'm a little bit more on the radar," he told Vogue in late 2023.

The Texas native has been on the scene for a while, but from 2015 onwards his name has been attached to just about every iconic movie: "Top Gun," "Set It Up," "Hidden Figures," "Anyone But You," and more. Powell's career is finally getting the actor the recognition he deserves — and he has no intention of slowing down. "There is no finish line when it comes to this job," he told Vogue. "I don't think there's any sort of goal outside of continuing to collaborate with some of my heroes and continue to do this job at the highest level and push myself as much as possible."

But how did Powell become a bonafide Hollywood star? We've traced his steps from his early days in Texas to the roles that put him on the map.