Inside Prince William's Brotherly Bond With Mike Tindall

Is this the beginning of an epic royal bromance between William, Prince of Wales, and Mike Tindall, son-in-law of Princess Royal Anne? We sure hope so. Prince William and his brother Prince Harry had their falling out over Harry's move to the United States and the subsequent publishing of his mind-boggling memoir "Spare" (which featured some shocking claims about Prince William).

Since then, the two sons of the late Princess Diana and King Charles III have barely had any bonding moments while out in public together. Royal fans are sorely missing the sight of the male royal family members hanging out together and bonding, and since Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle don't look like they're becoming best friends anytime soon, we've been left empty-handed.

Or at least we thought so. However, the relationship between Prince William and Mike, husband to William's cousin Zara Tindall, has given us hope that there is at least one happy royal friendship around. The two royals may have very different personalities, but they have the most adorable friendship.