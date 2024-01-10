The Celebs Who Aren't A Fan Of Blake Lively

Once hailed as the ultimate "It Girl," Blake Lively continues to embody the charm of America's sweetheart. Her journey to stardom kicked off with the film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," where her long blonde locks and vibrant personality captivated audiences, while the iconic role of Serena van der Woodsen in the immensely popular TV series "Gossip Girl" further solidified her celebrity status. While she played the girl everyone loved to hate, it seemed people couldn't get enough of Lively in real life.

Lively's success extended to hit movies like "Green Lantern," "The Age of Adaline," and "A Simple Favor," establishing her as one of Hollywood's prominent stars. Despite her career achievements, Lively has found herself at odds with some fellow celebrities along the way. While it doesn't sound likely someone would hate the Blake Lively, most of the celebs who aren't fans of hers were actually once her co-stars.

From facing accusations of diva behavior during the filming of "Gossip Girl" to being embroiled in drama over allegedly stealing another Hollywood A-lister's man, Lively has weathered her fair share of criticism in the limelight. However, when speaking to People, the actor shared that her biggest regret is not standing up for herself more when she was younger (via Vogue). Well, according to these four celebs, Lively may have focused on herself a bit too much.