Tragic Details About Maisie Williams

When she was cast in "Game of Thrones" as the fearless Arya Stark, Maisie Williams became incredibly famous at an incredibly young age. She found fame difficult to deal with, telling Entertainment Weekly that she often found herself the target of trolls online. "It's hard. It's like a minefield in this industry, and it's hard to know what to say and how to word things," she said. "There isn't a guide to doing it right."

While the world watched Williams grow up in the public eye, many fans may not have known just how difficult the star's life was behind the scenes of the HBO fantasy epic. For a time, Williams wasn't even sure she wanted to continue acting, because her fame had become so overwhelming. "It got to the point where I'd be in a conversation with my friends and my mind would be running and running and running and thinking about all the stupid things I've said in my life," she told the podcast "Happy Place" (via Global News). "This is why people go insane; I get it now."

From traumatic family problems to experimenting with substance use, from bullying at school to the way that playing Arya Stark negatively affected her relationship with her own body, these are tragic details about Maisie Williams.