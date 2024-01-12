What The Cast Of The West Wing Is Doing Today

Bradley Whitford was a "West Wing" fan-favorite as Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman to President Bartlet and later as chief of staff to President Santos. Whitford was already fairly well-known thanks to roles in "The Client," "Philadelphia," and "The Secret Lives of Men." He found fame, however, in "The West Wing" and went on to star in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "The Good Guys," "Happyish," "Transparent," and "The Handmaid's Tale," in which he played Joseph Lawrence, the Commander in Gilead. From "The West Wing" to "The Handmaid's Tale," his roles have often been in projects with a strong political message. As he jokingly said in an interview with Esquire, "I am tracking the death of democracy through my acting choices."

When he's not busy acting, Whitford has also explored the world behind the camera as a director. In 2022, he directed an episode of "The Handmaid's Tale," an experience he told Vanity Fair was like a "roller-coaster ride through the land of confidence."

As for "The West Wing," Whitford has only fond memories. "The farther away we get from the show, the luckier we realize we were," he told Esquire. "That was a miracle that we got to be part of, and it was a crushing level of intimacy."