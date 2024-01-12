What The Cast Of The West Wing Is Doing Today
Aaron Sorkin's "The West Wing" first hit the small screen back in 1999. The show follows the lives of fictional U.S. President Josiah Bartlet and his staff in the White House and quickly became one of NBC's most acclaimed hits to date. During the series' seven-year run, it earned 95 Emmy nominations and 26 wins. Over two decades later, "The West Wing" is still considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time.
But what happened to the show's all-star cast in the years since the show wrapped in 2006? The series' seven seasons saw a number of familiar faces walking and talking their way through the hallowed halls of the West Wing, including Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, and Rob Lowe. The show also features actors who have since faded out of the spotlight, such as NiCole Robinson and Emily Procter. This is what the stars of "The West Wing" have been up to in the years since.
Martin Sheen starred in Netflix's Grace and Frankie and supports his fellow actors
For the first few seasons of "The West Wing," Martin Sheen starred as President Josiah Bartlet. Sheen was already well-known thanks to his roles in films like 1979's "Apocalypse Now," 1982's "Gandhi," and 1983's "The Dead Zone," to name just a few. Since "The West Wing" aired its final episode in 2006, Sheen has remained busy. He's appeared in dozens of films, including "The Departed," "The Amazing Spider-Man," and "Judas and the Black Messiah." From 2015 until 2022, he also starred in the Netflix comedy series "Grace and Frankie" as Robert Hanson, the ex-husband of Jane Fonda's Grace.
Sheen has also managed to support his fellow actors. When the SAG-AFTRA strike hit Hollywood in 2023, Sheen was at the picket lines. "I spent the time from 1999 until the fall of 2006 as a member of an extraordinary company called 'The West Wing,' and I was affectionately known in some quarters, at least, as the acting President of the United States," he said jokingly in a speech at the picket line (via Entertainment Weekly). "When the show ended its run in 2006, I became known, in some quarters, equally fondly as the former acting president of the United States, and I'm proud to have been part of that extraordinary company, most of whom are here today."
Bradley Whitford starred in The Handmaid's Tale and has explored directing
Bradley Whitford was a "West Wing" fan-favorite as Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman to President Bartlet and later as chief of staff to President Santos. Whitford was already fairly well-known thanks to roles in "The Client," "Philadelphia," and "The Secret Lives of Men." He found fame, however, in "The West Wing" and went on to star in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "The Good Guys," "Happyish," "Transparent," and "The Handmaid's Tale," in which he played Joseph Lawrence, the Commander in Gilead. From "The West Wing" to "The Handmaid's Tale," his roles have often been in projects with a strong political message. As he jokingly said in an interview with Esquire, "I am tracking the death of democracy through my acting choices."
When he's not busy acting, Whitford has also explored the world behind the camera as a director. In 2022, he directed an episode of "The Handmaid's Tale," an experience he told Vanity Fair was like a "roller-coaster ride through the land of confidence."
As for "The West Wing," Whitford has only fond memories. "The farther away we get from the show, the luckier we realize we were," he told Esquire. "That was a miracle that we got to be part of, and it was a crushing level of intimacy."
Allison Janney won an Oscar
Allison Janney starred as the beloved C.J. Cregg in "The West Wing," the beleaguered but tough-as-nails press secretary. Although Janney had already appeared in a number of films and TV shows before "The West Wing," her career truly exploded since she got her big break as C.J. She's starred in films like "Juno," "The Girl on the Train," "I, Tonya," "Ma," "Bombshell," and "Lou." She also led her own successful sitcom, "Mom," which ran from 2013 until 2021. In 2018, she won her first Oscar for her role in "I, Tonya."
Even though Janney's career has been filled with wonderful roles since "The West Wing," C.J. remains her favorite role to date. As she told Entertainment Weekly, "She's the one I most want to be like and the most I'm not like."
As of 2024, Janney is set to star in "Palm Royale" on Apple TV+ and the film "Everything's Going to Be Great" alongside Bryan Cranston.
Dulé Hill starred in Suits and The Wonder Years
Fans of "The West Wing" probably remember Dulé Hill as Charlie Young, the personal aide-turned-White House assistant chief of staff, which was one of Hill's first roles. The actor had previously appeared in the soap opera "All My Children," the sitcom "Cosby," and the '90s teen flick "She's All That." After his time on "The West Wing," Hill landed a starring role in the detective spoof show "Psych," appearing on the series for six years. After this, he starred on "Suits" from 2017 to 2019. This was followed by "The Wonder Years" reboot, where he played Bill Williams from 2021 to 2023.
Even two decades after "The West Wing," Hill said he still uses the techniques he had learned while starring on the show. "Everything in life is music. It's all a rhythm," he said of his acting style to Gold Derby. "I feel that we got the scene the best when I hear the song playing in the midst of what we're doing. I really got that from 'The West Wing.' And I try to do the same thing on 'The Wonder Years.' Just find the lane where a song sings."
In 2018, Hill married Jazmyn Simon, his co-star from the "Psych" TV movies. The pair are parents to two children.
Janel Moloney has had numerous TV guest roles
Janel Moloney played Donna Moss, Josh's assistant and eventual love interest on "The West Wing." Before the hit NBC show, Moloney had only appeared in small film and TV guest roles — in fact, her role as Donna Moss was meant to be merely another small part. However, after writers noticed her chemistry with Josh's Bradley Whitford, Moloney became a series regular. "She was in all 22 episodes of the first season, but each week never knew if she was gonna be in the show the next week," the series creator, Aaron Sorkin, said at a show reunion in 2020 (via Entertainment Weekly). "She just built herself into one of the leads of the show."
In the years that followed "The West Wing," Moloney landed some larger roles. She played Dana on "Brotherhood" in 2007 and later starred in "The Leftovers" as Mary from 2014 to 2017. She also landed significant roles in "The Affair," "The Undoing," and "Law & Order: Organized Crime." "Finally I get to play a cop," she wrote on Instagram of the role in 2022.
In 2023, Moloney reunited with Whitford duing the SAG-AFTRA strike on the picket lines, sharing a photo of the two to Instagram along with the caption, "My pal @bradleywhitford and I showing up to fight for fair wages and sensible protections for all actors."
In 2010, she married Marcelo Zarvos with whom she shares two sons.
Richard Schiff stars in The Good Doctor and branched out into voice acting
On "The West Wing," Richard Schiff starred as Toby Ziegler, the somewhat grumpy communications director. He had already appeared in numerous films throughout the '90s, including "Speed" in 1994 and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" in 1997. After "The West Wing," he appeared in "Rogue," "Ballers," "The Affair," "Counterpart," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." You may also recognize him from ABC's "The Good Doctor," in which he has played Dr. Aaron Glassman since 2017. In 2022, the actor branched out into voice acting, lending his voice for the part of Odin in the video game "God of War: Ragnarök."
According to Schiff, though, his career is apparently winding down. "The movie business doesn't really care about me anymore, and I'm on a TV show now that's very, very easy," he told IndieWire. "It's offering me retirement money, but it's remarkably unchallenging. Here and there I'm in scenes that we collaborate on that I certainly push to get elevated, but it's a factory and I'm very comfortable in that environment."
Rob Lowe is busy acting, working on his podcast, and enjoying his family life
Back in the '80s, Rob Lowe was best known for his roles in films like "The Outsiders" and "St. Elmo's Fire." By the time he was cast as Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn on "The West Wing," he was already a massive star. Lowe's success has continued after the show — he played Dr. Billy Grant in "Dr. Vegas" and Robert in "Brothers & Sisters" before landing the role of the sprightly, health-obsessed Chris in "Parks and Recreation" in 2010. More recently, Lowe has starred in "9-1-1: Lone Star."
Although Lowe's professional life has been filled with success, his personal life hasn't always been so easy. After struggling with alcoholism in his early career, these days, Lowe has finally found balance and happiness in the form of his wife, Sheryl, and their two sons. "I've never been happier, personally or professionally [and] there's not a day that goes by where I'm not thankful about it all," he told People in 2022, adding, "I have gratitude and profound humility for the gifts that I've been given, and worked for, in this world."
Today, Lowe is busy with his podcast, "Literally!" in which he has honest conversations with his own cultural idols.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Joshua Malina has starred in numerous shows on TV and Broadway
Joshua Malina joined the cast of "The West Wing" in 2002 as Will Bailey, the man who eventually replaces Sam Seaborn as deputy communications director. Although Malina had already found fame in films like "The American President," "Bulworth," "In the Line of Fire," and "A Few Good Men," his nerdy character wasn't immediately embraced by "West Wing" fans. In fact, even in 2024, Malina's Instagram bio still reads, "Hi, I ruined 'The West Wing.'"
After his time on the series, Malina starred in shows including "Big Shots," "In Plain Sight," "Backwash," "Leap Year," "Scandal," and "Inventing Anna." He also starred in "Leopoldstadt" by Tom Stoppard on Broadway in 2023. Even though the stage role came almost two decades after his time on "The West Wing," Malina used his experience as Will to his advantage. "When the material is really good, it does most of the work for you," he told Backstage. "Working for Aaron, I was always like, 'If my primary goal is just to put these words forth, it ends up making me look good.' His writing is so good and Tom Stoppard's writing is so good that you don't worry about trying to gild the lily too much. For me, it's always text first."
NiCole Robinson stopped acting after a family tragedy
NiCole Robinson played Margaret Hooper, Leo McGarry's assistant, on "The West Wing." It was her first big role — she had previously had minor guest roles in shows such as "Veronica's Closet," "Friends," and "What I Like About You." Although Robinson took on a few small roles after "The West Wing" in projects including "All My Children," "The Women," and "The Living," she hasn't taken on any acting work since 2014.
A personal family tragedy may have contributed to her decision to stop acting. In 2007, one year after the finale of "The West Wing," Robinson and her then-husband, Craig Snyder, lost their 7 week-old son to Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia (ACD), a fatal lung disease. Synder had also lost two babies from a previous marriage to the same condition. Robinson and her husband founded the 3 Angels Memorial Fund after the tragedies to help raise money for research into the rare disease. In 2008, her "West Wing" co-star, Kristin Chenoweth, performed in a concert in support of the fund. Robinson and Snyder allegedly divorced in 2012.
Stockard Channing continues to act on screen and stage
Stockard Channing was already something of an acting icon by the time she was cast as Abbey Bartlet, President Bartlet's wife, on "The West Wing." She had previously found fame in "Grease" as Rizzo, in "Heartburn," and in "Practical Magic." In fact, in 1980, she even had her own sketch show. Her biggest roles since "The West Wing" include playing Veronica on "The Good Wife" and Cathy in "Maryland." In addition to screen roles, Channing has also appeared on stage in shows like "night, Mother" in London and "Apologia" in New York.
A few years after the death of her longtime partner, Dan Gillham, in 2014, she made a permanent move to London. "I mistakenly thought I spoke the language," she told The Times. "But yeah, I thought it was bold. Life is bold, though. Life's there to grab hold of, if you can. And I guess I haven't changed very much. I have always had a reckless and restless streak in me."
Elisabeth Moss found fame on Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale
Elisabeth Moss appeared on "The West Wing" as Zoey Bartlet, President Bartlet's rebellious youngest daughter. Although she had already appeared in dozens of small roles, "The West Wing" is generally considered her big break. Although Moss only appeared in 25 episodes of the show, her career quickly took off from there. In 2007, she landed the role of Peggy, the savvy young copywriter, on "Mad Men." This was followed by starring roles in "Top of the Lake" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Moss has also directed episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Shining Girls."
Moss still traces her success to "The West Wing." "I learned how a set should be from 'The West Wing,'" Moss told The New Yorker in 2022. "Everyone was so professional — knew their lines, because those lines were insane — but had fun."
In 2009, she married comedian and actor Fred Armisen, but the couple divorced shortly afterward in 2010.
Jimmy Smits starred in a number of small screen hits
Jimmy Smits joined "The West Wing" in 2004, playing Matthew Santos, who succeeded Josiah Bartlet as president of the United States. He was already well-known for his role as Bail Organa in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and for his long-term role as Detective Bobby Simone on "NYPD Blue." After "The West Wing," Smits reprised his role in "Star Wars" a number of times, most recently appearing in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as Bail Organa in 2022. Other notable projects have included "24," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Sons of Anarchy," and "In the Heights."
Starring in Lin Manuel-Miranda's "In the Heights" marked a career milestone for Smits. As he told Town & Country, a musical had been on his "artistic bucket list." Nevertheless, it ended up feeling eerily similar to "The West Wing." "'[The West Wing was] like 'In the Heights' — the stuff is on the page," he said. "Aaron Sorkin is a genius in terms of his ability as a writer and what he's able to convey about character and the way the story was constructed to show the inner machinations of the group that supported the head of government."
Kristin Chenoweth is a huge Broadway star and got married
Kristin Chenoweth first appeared on "The West Wing" in 2004 as Annabeth Schott, the former TV producer who takes over as White House deputy press secretary. Chenoweth was already famous in theater having originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical "Wicked" just one year earlier. Her career continued to blossom after "The West Wing" — she starred in films like "Running with Scissors," "Four Christmases," and "Bewitched," and she also continued to appear on stage, with roles in "The Apple Tree," "Promises, Promises," and "On the Twentieth Century." In 2015, she even co-hosted the acclaimed Tony Awards.
In 2023, Chenoweth published a book of life reflections written during the pandemic. She also married musician Josh Bryant that year. "I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life," Chenoweth explained to People at the time. "I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed."
Emily Procter stopped acting and founded a nonprofit
On "The West Wing," Emily Procter played Ainsley Hayes, a Southern Republican who joins the White House staff in Season 2, though she decided to leave after two years. "I knew there were nine regulars, and I was never going to be No. 10," she told Entertainment Weekly. "In a lot of ways, it was heartbreaking, because I was so happy there." She went on to star in "CSI: Miami" for over 200 episodes and gave birth to a daughter, Pippa, with her boyfriend, Paul Bryan, in 2010. Her career apparently slowed down in the 2010s, however, with her last role in 2016.
After giving up acting, Proctor turned her attention to helping others. In 2019, she founded Ground Breakers Inc, a non-profit organization "working to create positive identity opportunities for children, and additionally for adults, in compromised circumstances," as she wrote on her website. That year, Procter also gave the commencement speech at her alma mater, East Carolina University.