Who's The Singer In The Jardiance Commercial & Why Is She So Controversial?
From their bizarre vignettes of mundane life to their appropriation of popular songs, prescription drug commercials have long plagued the everyday TV watcher in an undeniably memorable way. While Ozempic's spin on Pilot's "Magic" or Claritin's use of Jimmy Cliff's "I Can See Clearly Now" may have stuck with you over the years, Jardiance commercials have become notoriously catchy among internet users since premiering in 2023.
The advertisement in question, which promotes an antidiabetic medication, features a peppy tune and flash mob-like dance number led by a perky brunette. It's this leading lady, real name Deanna Colón, who's morphed into a figurehead for the commercial's backlash as she's become more recognizable than the AT&T commercial lady. Internet users have complained about her Broadway-inspired enthusiasm and unforgettable lyrics, with some haters even bashing her appearance and singing talent.
Before she became known for Jardiance commercials, Deanna Colón worked to establish herself as both a professional in the entertainment industry and in the culinary arts. Her dual passions have taken her down the reality TV route, as she competed on Gordon Ramsey's "MasterChef," making it to the Top 20, and appeared on Season 8 of "America's Got Talent," advancing to the quarter semi-finals. While Colón has a pretty noteworthy career that predates her pharmaceutical debut, her candid personality and contentious takes have garnered her a controversial online reputation.
You might recognize Deanna Colón from past projects
In addition to her cooking and entertainment ventures, Deanna Colón identifies as an internet personality and influencer, making a name for herself on TikTok and Instagram through her cooking videos and body positivity advocacy. However, Colón's culinary endeavors and passion projects aren't the only thing she's known for, as her controversial takes and outspoken personality have made her quite the contentious online figure. If there's one thing to know about the Jardiance lady, it's that she isn't afraid to speak her mind on everything from cancel culture to online bullying.
For example, since The Washington Post published an article mentioning her admiration for Roseanne Barr, the veteran comedian who's faced controversies including racist and antisemitic remarks. Colón has made her stance on cancel culture clear. "My appreciation 4 @therealroseanne is sourced from her being a relatable character 2 me growing up," she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I wish cancel culture didn't have 2 discredit EVERYTHING 1 has ever done. To err is human but everyone on social is perfect."
The Massachusetts native isn't afraid to clap back at haters and trolls, either, often replying to fatphobic and insulting comments with profanity-ridden retorts. Her approach may seem counterintuitive to some, but it's one she firmly stands by. As Colón tweeted, "The haters are gonna get a dose of their ugliness, been bullied too long to sit back and allow losers to throw sh-t at me."
What the internet has had to say about the Jardiance singer
Outside of her controversial takes, Deanna Colón has become most known on the internet for her Jardiance commercials. The musical ad kicks off with the brunette descending the steps of a townhouse as she breaks out into song. "I have type 2 diabetes, but I manage it well / It's a little pill with a big story to tell," she sings before being transported to a park setting filled with background dancers. "I take once daily Jardiance / At each day's start."
@deannabombchica
Yes! Its me in the new #Jardiance commercial ✨ #singer #commercial #tv #actor #singing #tvcommercial
The peppy tune, which goes on to mention lowering A1C before declaring Jardiance to be "really swell," is quite the notorious earworm. "They play this so often that I've started having the song running through my brain when I'm trying to sleep," one Reddit user wrote on r/CommericalsIHate. "I hope the people responsible for this stub their toes every single day for the rest of their lives."
A lot of the advertisement's hate has been targeted at Colón, with some internet users making fatphobic and sexist comments about the commercial's leading lady. Even so, not everyone talking about the Jardiance ads has negative things to say. As one social media user posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "Listen, guys. The girl in the Jardiance commercial didn't have to go that hard, but she did. Respect."