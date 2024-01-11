Who's The Singer In The Jardiance Commercial & Why Is She So Controversial?

From their bizarre vignettes of mundane life to their appropriation of popular songs, prescription drug commercials have long plagued the everyday TV watcher in an undeniably memorable way. While Ozempic's spin on Pilot's "Magic" or Claritin's use of Jimmy Cliff's "I Can See Clearly Now" may have stuck with you over the years, Jardiance commercials have become notoriously catchy among internet users since premiering in 2023.

The advertisement in question, which promotes an antidiabetic medication, features a peppy tune and flash mob-like dance number led by a perky brunette. It's this leading lady, real name Deanna Colón, who's morphed into a figurehead for the commercial's backlash as she's become more recognizable than the AT&T commercial lady. Internet users have complained about her Broadway-inspired enthusiasm and unforgettable lyrics, with some haters even bashing her appearance and singing talent.

Before she became known for Jardiance commercials, Deanna Colón worked to establish herself as both a professional in the entertainment industry and in the culinary arts. Her dual passions have taken her down the reality TV route, as she competed on Gordon Ramsey's "MasterChef," making it to the Top 20, and appeared on Season 8 of "America's Got Talent," advancing to the quarter semi-finals. While Colón has a pretty noteworthy career that predates her pharmaceutical debut, her candid personality and contentious takes have garnered her a controversial online reputation.