Bridget Dobson, Daughter Of General Hospital Creators Frank And Doris Hursley, Dead At 85

On January 6, blogger Pierpaolo Dongiovanni posted on Facebook that "Santa Barbara" co-creator Bridget Dobson died at age 85 on January 3, writing, "Jerome Dobson told me that his beloved wife Bridget passed away three days ago. They spent a lifetime together, co-created, co-produced, and beautifully co-wrote 'Santa Barbara,' among other things." He further explained that Bridget was a loving friend who inspired him. "She may be gone," he continued, "but always present. All my love to Jerry and Mary Dobson."

The soap opera world reeled from the news of Dobson's passing, as "General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) ruminated about her time playing Julia Wainwright on "SB," lovingly paying tribute to Dobson in a January 7 Instagram post. She captioned a picture of Dobson with, "Bridget Dobson and her husband Jerry hired me to play the most curious, absorbing, complex, inspiring character of my career." She felt privileged for the opportunity and acknowledged that it helped her career, making her a well-known star worldwide.

Dobson's parents were the legendary creators of "GH," Frank and Doris Hursley, and she would go on to a writing and producing career. In 2000, she told Soap Opera Weekly that she started "By begging my way into writing 'General Hospital.' My parents thought I was a "party girl" and really did not want me to write with them or for them." Much like a real soap, she threatened to leave until they acquiesced to her demands.