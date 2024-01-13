Jason Bateman's iPhone Commercial Co-Star Is One Of His Best Friends

Have you seen the Verizon iPhone 15 commercial with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes? If so, then you may have been both happy and a little surprised to see these two famous faces together. Sure — these two are both sitcom legends, but even so, they manage to seem like an unlikely pairing for those of us who only know them from their beloved television series "Will & Grace" and "Arrested Development." If you thought that this was the first time these two Hollywood legends met, though, you may want to think again. These two are actually BFFs in real life.

Hayes and Bateman aren't just two pals who met on a red carpet one day; they've actually been friends for 25 years. In their iPhone 15 commercial, Hayes blows out the candles on a kids' birthday cake in a bid to wish for his own iPhone 15, though Bateman tells him that he should switch to Verizon to get one.

While we can only imagine how much fun it would be to hang out with these two famously funny fellas, their friend group is even better than we imagined. They're also inseparable from their other pal, Will Arnett. Of course, some of us are just now learning about this hilarious friend group, but others have been tuning in to hear Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett's funny dynamic for quite some time. The actors co-host the podcast "SmartLess."