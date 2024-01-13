Jason Bateman's iPhone Commercial Co-Star Is One Of His Best Friends
Have you seen the Verizon iPhone 15 commercial with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes? If so, then you may have been both happy and a little surprised to see these two famous faces together. Sure — these two are both sitcom legends, but even so, they manage to seem like an unlikely pairing for those of us who only know them from their beloved television series "Will & Grace" and "Arrested Development." If you thought that this was the first time these two Hollywood legends met, though, you may want to think again. These two are actually BFFs in real life.
Hayes and Bateman aren't just two pals who met on a red carpet one day; they've actually been friends for 25 years. In their iPhone 15 commercial, Hayes blows out the candles on a kids' birthday cake in a bid to wish for his own iPhone 15, though Bateman tells him that he should switch to Verizon to get one.
While we can only imagine how much fun it would be to hang out with these two famously funny fellas, their friend group is even better than we imagined. They're also inseparable from their other pal, Will Arnett. Of course, some of us are just now learning about this hilarious friend group, but others have been tuning in to hear Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett's funny dynamic for quite some time. The actors co-host the podcast "SmartLess."
Inside the famous friendship between Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett
Some of us can't imagine having a friendship that has gone strong for nearly three decades. For Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, though, it comes easily. And, it's been that way from the start. "Truth be told, the moment I met both these guys, I felt an affinity for them," Will Arnett told USA Today. "We laughed and got along really well, instantaneously."
Clearly, this connection has only gotten better with time. They've gone on to work together, which seems to have only strengthened their bond. Bateman and Arnett, of course, co-starred as brothers in the hit series "Arrested Development," which ran on and off from 2003 through 2019. They launched "Smartless" with Hayes in 2020.
"We love each other so much," Bateman said. "I feel like I'm my best self when I'm with them. I'm more parts of myself than I am with most people, aside from my family. I don't have to be in a certain mood to want to hang out with them. So the opportunity to talk openly and honestly — and not comedically — we don't even really have to think about it." We all want friendships that feel like that.
So, what's their secret? Being honest about how they feel and feeling comfortable communicating. "We're also at an age where I'm like, 'This is how I feel," Hayes said. "I'm mad. I'm happy. This upsets me. That's hilarious.' Or whatever! I'm too tired and old to edit with these guys."
The trio stars in a SmartLess docu-series on Max
Listening to these pals talk about their friendship makes it clear that they love spending time together. It seems that fans can't get enough of watching and listening to them spend time together on "SmartLess," either. As a result, "SmartLess: On the Road" hit Max in May 2023. The docu-series shows this dynamic trio as they go on a North American tour with their podcast. "It's just four idiots — well, three idiots and a respectable guest — having a conversation onstage," Bateman said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
As anyone who knows Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett might imagine, this docu-series is full of plenty of jokes and laughs between the three friends. However, it also has its fair share of heart and deep conversations, too. The comedians opened up about their childhoods, traumas, and accomplishments. While it's clear that comedy brought these BFFs together, it's listening and supporting each other that has made their friendship a lasting one.
However, that enduring connection doesn't mean that they're willing to get matching tattoos that last forever to commemorate it ... at least, not yet. This idea was floated on the docu-series, and Hayes maintained that he was all for the idea, telling Bateman in their USA Today interview, "The whole cast of 'Lord of the Rings' got tattoos together. Let's just get the same tattoos that they did." Bateman joked, "Let's just get each other's names." So, who knows — maybe by the time the next iPhone is released, these buddies will be starring in the commercial with brand new BFF tattoos.