How Barack And Michelle Obama Make And Spend Their Millions

While the highest office in the United States, that of the president, pays quite well at $400,000 annually according to U.S. government code, many former presidents go on to have lucrative careers even after they leave office, often earning far more than they did as Commander in Chief. After a president's term has ended, they continue to receive a pension from the government for the remainder of their lives. In the case of Barack Obama, his pension was reported as $207,800 when his time in office ended in 2017 (via CNN). And while that pension undoubtedly helps keep the bank balance up, it isn't the only source of the Obamas' income.

Both the former president and first lady had impressive careers before entering the White House. Barack Obama graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and went on to have a career as a civil rights attorney before entering politics. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama graduated from Princeton and later from Harvard Law School and then became an asset to the Chicago Department of Planning and Development before working in the healthcare sector.

But after becoming the first ever African Americans to hold the offices of president and first lady, Barack and Michelle were poised to continue changing the world and writing their success story on an even grander scale than before their time in the White House. They are now both successful writers and speakers and have the real estate and charitable contributions to prove it.