Inside Kristin Cavallari's Rocky Relationship With Her Dad

Kristin Cavallari didn't always have a rocky relationship with her father, Dennis Cavallari. We didn't see any signs of discord during her time on the hit reality show "Laguna Beach," with the exception of the odd fight. But in a 2023 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Kristin admitted that she only realized she was raised by a narcissist in adulthood. Kristin spent most of her teenage years under her father's roof, and it wasn't her first choice.

For a few years, she peacefully lived with her mother, Judith Eifrig, but everything changed as Kristin grew older, and her rebellious spirit grew stronger. In her show, "Very Cavallari," Kristin recalled some of the wild things she got up to at the time. "I started getting into quite a bit of trouble when I was in eighth grade. I would sneak out a lot," she said. "I started drinking, smoking pot, having sex. I got arrested a couple of times," (via People).

Eventually, Eifrig couldn't handle it and asked Kristin to move in with her dad. Kristin had a stunning transformation and ultimately got cast on "Laguna Beach." During a 2019 episode of "Very Cavallari," she and Dennis reminisced about her time on the groundbreaking show. Kristin confessed that she had no idea she would receive tons of hate from it, and Dennis empathized with her struggles but he was a little surprised that she hadn't previously opened up. Of course, now we know why the reality star wanted to keep her guard up around him.