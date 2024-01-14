Terrifying Details About Jodie Foster's Life

As an Oscar-Award-winning actor and director, Jodie Foster is a legend in the film industry. Foster got her start in commercials when she was three. As a teen, she was already a star and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in "Taxi Driver." Even so, Foster has acknowledged that success has definite downsides. "There's nothing normal about being a public figure from the time when you were young, and there's a lot of negotiating around that -– to figure out how to be a whole person," she informed The Guardian.

Over the course of her long career, Foster has had some scary moments, both on and off set. When she worked on "Silence of the Lambs," Foster was freaked out by her co-star Anthony Hopkins. From day one, Hopkins' portrayal of Hannibal Lecter terrified Foster. After their initial read-through of the script, Foster made a point of staying away from him unless they had a scene together. Finally, on the last day of production, Hopkins approached her. "I sort of had a tear in my eye, " Foster later recalled on "The Graham Norton Show." When she informed Hopkins, "I was really scared of you," Foster was surprised that he admitted to feeling fear towards her. Decades later, in 2021, the two actors overcame their mutual apprehension and participated in a video chat for Variety.

While that story has a positive ending, other terrifying instances in Foster's life could not be so easily resolved.