Why Hallmark's Brendan Penny Was Ready To Say Goodbye To Chesapeake Shores

"Chesapeake Shores" warmed the hearts of Hallmark Channel fans for six seasons before ending with its final episodes in 2022. Premiering in 2016, "Chesapeake Shores" followed various members of the O'Brien family as they experienced the ups and downs of life, starting with Abby O'Brien (Meghan Ory) moving back home and reuniting with her family. As she helps her sister revive her failing inn, Abby reconnects with her four siblings and becomes torn between her old life and the new one she's building in Chesapeake Shores. While the heartfelt message of the show really resonated with viewers, star Brendan Penny was ready to leave the O'Brien family behind.

Penny starred as the oldest son of the O'Brien siblings on "Chesapeake Shores," playing army vet-turned paramedic Kevin O'Brien for all six seasons of the series. For Penny, fitting into the role of Kevin wasn't a hard job, as he told Starry Constellation Magazine in 2017. "I liked the role of Kevin. I hadn't played someone with such a deep connection to the army, and I found that intriguing," he shared then.

Fans became attached to the family that they had watched go through the ups and downs of life and were understandably upset when they learned that the O'Brien family's story was coming to an end after six seasons. However, Penny felt the complete opposite. For him, it was time that their story came to a close.