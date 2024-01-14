John Stamos Tried To Recruit Elizabeth Olsen For Fuller House

When the announcement of the "Full House" reboot, aptly titled "Fuller House," came in 2015, eager fans anticipated the return of the beloved characters. While much of the original cast — including Bob Saget, John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lori Loughlin — eagerly signed on, the challenge remained convincing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to reprise their role as Michelle Tanner.

After the original "Full House" concluded in 1995, the Olsen twins were merely eight years old. Subsequently, Mary-Kate and Ashley ventured into popular movies such as "Passport to Paris," "Holiday in the Sun," and "New York Minute," all produced by their company "Dualstar Entertainment Group." Their firsthand experience in the filmmaking process brought on the twins' big change, leading to a pivotal decision in the early 2010s when Mary-Kate and Ashley announced their retirement from acting.

Unfortunately, that also meant working on the "Full House" reboot was out of the question for Mary-Kate and Ashley. However, their co-star, John Stamos, who portrayed Uncle Jesse, tried to recruit the third Olsen sister — Elizabeth Olsen — for "Fuller House." Unfortunately, Elizabeth's burgeoning Hollywood career posed a challenge, resulting in tensions between the Olsen twins and Stamos, who openly admitted he was mad at them for not signing on for the sequel series.