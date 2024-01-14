John Stamos Tried To Recruit Elizabeth Olsen For Fuller House
When the announcement of the "Full House" reboot, aptly titled "Fuller House," came in 2015, eager fans anticipated the return of the beloved characters. While much of the original cast — including Bob Saget, John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lori Loughlin — eagerly signed on, the challenge remained convincing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to reprise their role as Michelle Tanner.
After the original "Full House" concluded in 1995, the Olsen twins were merely eight years old. Subsequently, Mary-Kate and Ashley ventured into popular movies such as "Passport to Paris," "Holiday in the Sun," and "New York Minute," all produced by their company "Dualstar Entertainment Group." Their firsthand experience in the filmmaking process brought on the twins' big change, leading to a pivotal decision in the early 2010s when Mary-Kate and Ashley announced their retirement from acting.
Unfortunately, that also meant working on the "Full House" reboot was out of the question for Mary-Kate and Ashley. However, their co-star, John Stamos, who portrayed Uncle Jesse, tried to recruit the third Olsen sister — Elizabeth Olsen — for "Fuller House." Unfortunately, Elizabeth's burgeoning Hollywood career posed a challenge, resulting in tensions between the Olsen twins and Stamos, who openly admitted he was mad at them for not signing on for the sequel series.
John Stamos felt confident in asking the 'Marvel' star to play Michelle Tanner
During an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," John Stamos shared his difficulty in accepting that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would not be reprising their roles in the "Fuller House" reboot. "I was only upset because I thought it would be nice to have them for a minute," the actor explained. However, the Olsen twins had made it clear that they were done with acting, and not even the cast of their iconic show could persuade them otherwise.
In an attempt to find a solution, Stamos considered enlisting the help of Elizabeth Olsen, the younger Olsen sister, as the actor shared in a conversation with Andy Cohen on "Radio Andy." Elizabeth broke onto the showbiz scene with her role in the 2011 indie movie "Martha Marcy May Marlene" and further cemented her household name status by becoming a part of the "Marvel" multiverse three years later.
Elizabeth's impressive resume and potential scheduling conflicts clearly didn't stop Stamos from thinking he could get her on board. "We talked to her agent, and her agent was like, 'Come on, she's not going to do that,' but we did call her agent," the actor detailed to Cohen. Unfortunately, Elizabeth did not sign on for the project, but Stamos eventually found a way to move past the disappointment of the Olsen family not participating in the reboot.
The Olsen twins' sweet gesture helped Stamos get over everything
Not only was John Stamos mad at the Olsen twins for not doing "Fuller House," he publicly called them out on it. At the time the sequel was in the works, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen told Women's Wear Daily that they hadn't yet been asked to be a part of "Fuller House." According to ABC7, their comment prompted Stamos to tweet in response, "I call bulls**t," stirring up major sitcom drama.
However, Lori Loughlin — Stamos' on-screen partner in both "Full House" and its sequel — stepped in to defend Mary-Kate and Ashley. During his interview with Howard Stern, Stamos shared that Loughlin had explained to him that the Olsen sisters were thriving in the fashion industry, helping Stamos come to terms with their decision to not act anymore.
Although the "Big Shot" star was unsuccessful in recruiting Elizabeth Olsen for "Fuller House," he still got his closure with the Olsen clan. After the heartbreaking death of Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on both shows, the "Full House" cast reunited at his funeral — including the Olsen twins. "It was so beautiful," Stamos shared when speaking to Stern, detailing how Mary-Kate and Ashley brought everyone together and told them they loved them. "Everybody needed to hear that. I think it was Bob doing it," he poignantly concluded.