Inside Real Housewives Alums Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen's Relationship

Alex McCord and Simon van Kempen made an unusual choice while they were filming "The Real Housewives of New York" to reside not in Manhattan with most of the other cast members, but to live in Brooklyn with their children. While the family loved their time in the Big Apple, when McCord and van Kempen were let go from the series in 2011, they decided to make the most of their departure. Saying goodbye to the beloved city, the couple moved to van Kempen's home of Australia to be closer to his family. They have been living down under since 2014, and in 2020 celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on the beaches of Australia.

"Celebrating 20 and looking ahead to the next 30!" McCord wrote on Instagram for their anniversary. "Happy 20th anniversary to my best friend @simonvankempen."

Van Kempen also penned a sweet message to McCord on Instagram, saying, "We've lived an interesting life (to say the least) but through it all our mutual love has never wavered. I might be 56 but I am greedy and want at least another thirty more! Alex, I love you so much."