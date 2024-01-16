Why Beloved Hallmark Series Chesapeake Shores Was Cancelled

It wasn't just fans who were saddened by the cancellation of "Chesapeake Shores" on the Hallmark Channel. Many of the cast members, who had grown close over the six years they filmed the show, were upset that the O'Brien family's stories were ending. Andrew Francis, who played the youngest O'Brien son, Connor, spoke exclusively to Parade about how he felt about the show ending after a great run.

"I agree that there's an element of bittersweetness to the ending of the 'Chesapeake Shores' series. Bitter in the sense that it was always such a pleasure looking forward to the next year, even if it was undecided until December or January whether actually there would be a next year. Knowing that's not going to be happening, and I'm not going to be seeing this family that we've built for almost a decade, that's a little tough."

Francis also explained how difficult it was to leave a character he had played for so long and wrap up his story after developing him for six seasons. He expressed that while it was difficult to come to terms with the show ending, he was grateful that they were able to wrap up the story with the final 10 episodes and provide the O'Briens the ending that they deserved.