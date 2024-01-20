The Stunning Transformation Of Atticus Shaffer
From the Olsen twins to Macaulay Culkin, Hollywood has been home to various child actors breaking into show business. In 2009, ABC seemingly soft-launched yet another child actor into the stratosphere while producing "The Middle." While many of us remember Patricia Heaton as Frankie Heck or Neil Flynn as Mike Heck, most of us likely remember Atticus Shaffer's quirky portrayal of the youngest child of the Heck family, Brick Heck.
Since 2007, Shaffer has immersed himself in many facets of popular media, including movies, sitcoms, and animation. During his appearance on the podcast "Life & Laughs," the 25-year-old stated that his start in Hollywood was nobody's influence but his own. "Starting in the industry was absolutely me falling into it," he recalled. "It was never a pre-planned thing by my parents. They didn't birth me and then say, 'He's going to be an actor.' It really was something that kind of just happened."
Given his lengthy career, not only did we watch Shaffer garner massive success as an actor, but we also watched him grow into a mature adult — an adult who spends his time voice acting, streaming on YouTube and Twitch full time, and reminiscing on past successes. Like many child actors, his growth has been incredible to watch. To learn more about his life and notable feats, here is the stunning transformation of Atticus Shaffer!
Atticus Shaffer experienced minor popularity when he was 7 years old
On June 19, 1998, Debbie and Ron Shaffer introduced Atticus Shaffer to the world. Named after Atticus Finch from "To Kill a Mockingbird," Atticus had an exceptional childhood thanks to his mother's parenting methods. From instilling the importance of self-confidence to learning how to live within his means, Atticus was an incredibly confident child who was articulate enough to light up a room when given the opportunity. Because Atticus was born with a rare condition known as osteogenesis imperfecta (we'll get to that later), his outlook on the world differed from that of other children his age. Thanks to his strong sense of self — and his medical history — Atticus garnered some public attention early on before becoming a full-time actor.
According to an interview in the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation newsletter, this aspect of his personality led him to accomplish a feat that some might say was a catalyst for his budding acting career. "When I was 7 years old, I was chosen to be the poster child for Shriner's Hospital in Los Angeles. I used to do speeches for banquets and at the charity football game," he explained. "I was never nervous to speak in front of people, and my mom thought that there might be something I could do with that."
His first audition led to him guest-starring on a short-lived CBS sitcom
Atticus Shaffer's early years as a poster child for Shriner's Hospital proved to be a solid precursor to his future endeavors. When he was 8, Shaffer began to venture into a career in acting and found great success early on. According to an interview with City Lights, his mother was so enthralled with his lively personality that she helped him find a talent manager. Although Shaffer initially wanted to pursue voice acting, he quickly scored his first acting gig in a short-lived CBS sitcom. "After giving it a great deal of thought, I signed up, and a month into it, I got my first audition for a guest star role on a CBS show called 'The Class' ... and I booked it," he stated. "Then everything snowballed from there."
Despite the 2006 series not garnering much success after its first year on air, "The Class" starred several actors — like "Modern Family" alumnus Jesse Tyler Ferguson — who would go on to have thriving careers. According to IMDb, Shaffer portrayed Jonah in the 18th episode, titled "The Class Rides a Bull." While it never led to a full-time gig, it was an impressive feat for an 8-year-old to accomplish.
Atticus Shaffer briefly shared the screen with Will Smith in 2008
Atticus Shaffer saw great success at the start of his acting career, guest-starring in projects like "Days of Our Lives," "Out of Jimmy's Head," and "Leaving Barstow." Although they were small gigs, it allowed him to build his credibility and work with several notable actors. This all culminated in 2008 when Shaffer shared a memorable opening scene with Will Smith in the 2008 film "Hancock." In it, Shaffer played the role of a boy at a bus stop who hilariously pointed to a newsreel of criminals that Smith's character — an untrustworthy superhero named John Hancock — is too lazy to do anything about. After which, Shaffer walked away and exclaimed, "A**hole."
Given how early he was in his career, this was an opportunity Shaffer looked back on with fondness. In a 2018 Q&A piece with Channel Guide Magazine, Shaffer briefly spoke about working with Smith for the movie after being asked about the times he's been starstruck throughout his career. "The first time was probably when I was able to meet Will Smith. I worked with him in the movie 'Hancock,'" he stated. "He was the nicest gentleman you can imagine. I was a bit speechless and didn't want to wash my hand after he shook it.
He became a regular on a highly successful ABC series in 2009
Atticus Shaffer's most notable acting credit came just a year after he started his career. In 2007, writers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline set out to create "The Middle," a series about a middle-class family in the Midwest. Production for the show lasted almost two years, with stars like Ricki Lake and Lex Medlin booked to portray the Heck family. The show went through another round of rewrites, after which the cast we remember today replaced almost all the actors in the original. The only one who stayed on board was Shaffer, who arguably became one of the most recognizable characters on the show.
From 2009 to 2018, Shaffer successfully portrayed the youngest of the Heck family, Brick Heck. Despite being an intelligent child, Brick became a fan favorite due to his oddities, ranging from how he socialized to his peculiar interests. As someone who's into niche pastimes like collecting Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, Shaffer told the Motion Picture Association that he shared several traits with his fictional counterpart, which made playing Brick Heck an easier task for the young actor. "He's definitely the nerdy type. I am a big nerd and am very proud of it. He's into the whole 'Planet Nowhere' thing, and he likes to cosplay and be able to embrace that inner world of geekdom," he stated. "I'm very big into that."
Atticus Shaffer expanded his career into voice acting
As a child actor, Atticus Shaffer was lucky enough to guest-star in several projects before snagging a permanent role on "The Middle." During his lengthy run on the show, Shaffer used his success to grow in other aspects of his career. In 2011, Shaffer picked up his first voice acting gig in "Thundercats." From there, he continued to find regular work for animated projects like "Fish Hooks," "The Lion Guard," and "Pete the Cat."
Though Shaffer is highly grateful for the opportunities given to him on the big screen, this venture was long overdue for the aspiring actor. In a 2015 interview with Daily Actor, interviewer Lance Carter recognized Shaffer's ever-growing voice acting career and asked why he decided to go that route. "Well, voice-over work was actually what I originally got into the business to do. I literally fell into this business. ... I'd done voice-over work in the past, now that I'm on 'The Middle,' everything really started to come in for voice-over work," he responded. "And it was nice because I was able not only to do Brick, but I was able to do all these other voice-over projects at the same time."
He dealt with tragic loss while working on Tim Burton's Frankenweenie
If you were to stumble on Atticus Shaffer's Instagram profile, you'd find that he loves animals. Shaffer has owned his fair share of furry friends over the years, including chickens to cats. According to a 2022 YouTube Q&A, Shaffer revealed how this interest came to be. "What a lot of people don't know is that I grew up in the country. ... So, my mom raised me to appreciate the homesteading lifestyle," he shared. "The down-to-earth — you know — pioneer, and farming, and animal husbandry, and gardening sort of lifestyles."
While juggling a consistent gig on ABC and a voice acting career, Shaffer suffered a tragic loss in 2012 that made his inclusion in the Disney film "Frankenweenie" bittersweet. Starring alongside Winona Ryder and Martin Short, Shaffer voiced Edgar "E" Gore in Tim Burton's animated movie about the loss of a beloved family dog. According to USA Today, Shaffer — just like Victor Frankenstein — lost his dog, Aslan, due to a seizure. "He was our great protector. It was really tough for me and my mom," he said. "It definitely made this movie hit close to home."
On numerous occasions, Atticus Shaffer opened up about his rare condition
Before his acting career began, Atticus Shaffer was a poster child for Shriner's Hospital. Though his success during this venture was partly due to his personality, his condition was the drawing point. As a child, Shaffer was born with type IV osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) — or brittle bone disease — which is a genetic disorder that affects the development of collagen in the body, resulting in weaker bones. Thanks to his mother's influence and his strong sense of self, Shaffer quickly learned how to live with the condition. According to a 2011 interview with Parade, Shaffer suggested that he didn't let OI limit him, stating: "Having OI has really not affected me at all."
Of course, this didn't mean that Shaffer didn't face challenges growing up with the condition. From having surgery on several parts of his body due to fractures, Shaffer, on many occasions, opened up about the difficulties of living with OI. During his appearance on the "Life & Laughs" podcast, Shaffer stated that those challenges made him more empathetic altogether. "If you were to communicate with me, I am a person who genuinely knows the concept of true, real pain, not just, 'Oh I stubbed my pinky toe on my left foot.' No, I know real pain," he stated. "And, you know, from that, it really shaped me to be the man that I am today."
He became a devout Christian
Although Atticus Shaffer minimized the effect osteogenesis imperfecta has had on his life, it's clear that in addition to changing the way he operates physically, his condition also brought change to his mentality as well. Born into a Christian household, Shaffer had always had a connection to his religion and religious practices. During his appearance on Pure Flix's "Pure Talk," Shaffer spoke about taking it seriously once he turned 15. "I really committed to Christianity when I was 15," he stated. "I just knew I had that draw to say, 'I need to know the Lord. I need to know where I stand. I need to pick a side.'"
This grew more apparent as his online presence began to reflect that. From sharing testimonies of faith to expressing his difficulties in openly practicing his religion, Shaffer has prided himself in being a devout Christian. In his interview with Pure Flix, Shaffer suggested that his disorder was the driving force that made him strengthen his relationship with God. "I do know pain. I've had many fractures in my life. ... I've had plates, screws, rods put in through all my legs, my back is in an S-curve because of it," he shared. "[My disorder has] helped me to be more empathetic and be more compassionate. ... [Y]ou get placed in situations where you have to depend on God."
Atticus Shaffer spent his summer in 2015 giving back to the military
Atticus Shaffer is no stranger to participating in philanthropic ventures. As a child, Shaffer made appearances for various charity events, and he has continued to do so in his young adult life. So much so that in 2015, ABC reported that Shaffer spent his summer teaming up with a nonprofit organization, Boot Campaign, for their Patriot League Initiative, a program dedicated to educating students and school staff about patriotism. "Ever since I was little, I've had a fascination with military, from what my dad has told me, my mom has told me," he shared. "I've always wanted to give back to the military and find something I can do to kind of help with that passion."
Through assisting veterans in need, the organization prides itself on spreading awareness to the military. In addition to expressing his interest in the military, Shaffer told Fox just how important patriotism is and what the Patriot League Initiative aimed to accomplish. "Teachers adopt the curriculum based on their students' grade level," he explained. "What it does is it teaches patriotism in the classroom to the younger generation. It can be anything from what it means to have a Declaration of Independence or a Constitution, the principles and the values that this country was founded on, up to what it truly means to be a patriot."
He learned how to make films during the height of his acting success
Atticus Shaffer previously showed great interest in expanding his career behind the camera. Whether it was writing or directing, Shaffer had plans for himself beyond portraying a character on the big screen. In 2015, Shaffer got to work starting his own production company after a brief period of feeling unsure about the future of his role on "The Middle." Luckily, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library had a film program where high school students were provided with stock footage to make their own artistic projects.
In 2015, Shaffer took advantage of this opportunity, and by 2016 through 2017 — according to a promotional video posted on his YouTube channel — Shaffer became a teacher's assistant for their "Film This!" program. In a 2021 interview with Amanda Geffner, Shaffer spoke about how this venture was successful for him because he was able to mold this creative interest into a potential career. "I did two films, and they have a film festival," he recalled. "I won best edited and best overall with my projects. ... So, I was like, 'Oh, I guess I am good at this. Well, okay. This is something to work toward then.'"
Atticus Shaffer used his success to transition into an online content creator
Given Atticus Shaffer's interest in gaming, it didn't come as a surprise when he began to regularly upload videos to YouTube and Twitch in 2020 to uphold this passion of his. Because the pandemic required him to stay inside, this was a perfect opportunity for Shaffer to remain consistent with his content creation. According to his interview with Amanda Geffner, however, his YouTube channel "AtticusShafferVlog" didn't initially start as another creative venture for him. "I started my YouTube channel a long time ago, actually, when I was still on ['The Middle'], and it was purely because I wanted to make a humorous video of me eating a Cupid's chili dog," he explained. "Just because of the fact that I was on the show, it would get a lot of views."
From there, Shaffer used his channel to share gaming content, interact with fans through Q&As, speak about his devotion to his religion, and share various recipes ranging from BBQ bologna sandwiches to homemade banana bread. As a foodie, Shaffer also has a popular series in which he essentially — similar to the idea that birthed his interest in becoming a YouTuber — eats various foods from fast-food chains like Subway and Red Robin in front of a camera.
The pandemic took a toll on his creative ventures
With "The Middle" ending in 2018, it was time for Atticus Shaffer to use his long-running sitcom as a launching pad for other ventures. Given his thriving voice acting career, Shaffer had a steady line of work coming in following his time on the show. In addition to chasing his goals as a producer, things were looking good for Shaffer.
Amid the global spread of COVID-19, however, the pandemic caused several productions to shut down. As a result, Shaffer — like many actors — had a hard time adjusting to this change. Aside from regularly uploading to his YouTube channel, Shaffer had to prematurely halt the progress he made in his producing career due to the pandemic.
During an appearance on the "Life & Laughs" podcast, Shaffer opened up about this struggle when asked about his future goals. "If you were to talk to me when the show ended, oh, my goals were I wanted to write, I wanted to direct, and I wanted to make my own show happen, and I had multiple show ideas going for me, multiple movie ideas going for me, and whatever," he expressed. "But now that we are in a post-COVID world and the reality is we don't know exactly what that's going to look like yet, I am kind of retracting inward a little bit."
Atticus Shaffer started an online series detailing his time on The Middle in 2023
Aside from a few voice acting credits, Atticus Shaffer's focus after 2020 was primarily on his YouTube and Twitch channels. Nearing the end of 2023, Shaffer began to pull back the veil just a little more to talk about his experience as an actor. Most notably, Shaffer went down memory lane in October 2023 to show his fans where he filmed "The Middle." This seemingly led to December 2023, when he uploaded a Christmas-themed video sharing how the cast celebrated their last Christmas together.
According to the video's description, this would be a part of a series titled "Behind the Scenes," in which Shaffer would go into deep detail about his time on the show. In the video, Shaffer shared various pictures of the Christmas-themed set and told his viewers the story behind each picture. While fondly looking back, it appeared that Shaffer was highly grateful to star in the ABC series as he closed the video with words of gratitude. "I will never forget this Christmas celebration, but it's even more special now that some time has passed ... events in the world have happened, and now, at this time where we all are feeling very nostalgic, I get to just relive these memories with you all, hang out, and have some fun," he stated. "So, thank you all for that."