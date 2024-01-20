The Stunning Transformation Of Atticus Shaffer

From the Olsen twins to Macaulay Culkin, Hollywood has been home to various child actors breaking into show business. In 2009, ABC seemingly soft-launched yet another child actor into the stratosphere while producing "The Middle." While many of us remember Patricia Heaton as Frankie Heck or Neil Flynn as Mike Heck, most of us likely remember Atticus Shaffer's quirky portrayal of the youngest child of the Heck family, Brick Heck.

Since 2007, Shaffer has immersed himself in many facets of popular media, including movies, sitcoms, and animation. During his appearance on the podcast "Life & Laughs," the 25-year-old stated that his start in Hollywood was nobody's influence but his own. "Starting in the industry was absolutely me falling into it," he recalled. "It was never a pre-planned thing by my parents. They didn't birth me and then say, 'He's going to be an actor.' It really was something that kind of just happened."

Given his lengthy career, not only did we watch Shaffer garner massive success as an actor, but we also watched him grow into a mature adult — an adult who spends his time voice acting, streaming on YouTube and Twitch full time, and reminiscing on past successes. Like many child actors, his growth has been incredible to watch. To learn more about his life and notable feats, here is the stunning transformation of Atticus Shaffer!