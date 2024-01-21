My 600-Lb Life: Marla McCants' Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Like so many others who have appeared on "My 600-lb Life," Marla McCants' weight gain started after she turned to food for comfort in the aftermath of surviving some pretty traumatic events. While chatting to Rickey Smiley, McCants revealed where everything went wrong for her. "It started a long time ago. I was molested by my father as an infant up to six years old. It started there," she said.

As if navigating her traumatic childhood wasn't enough, McCants dealt with yet another terrible ordeal later in life, when her then-boyfriend kidnapped her at gunpoint after refusing to accept her breaking up with him. McCants' boyfriend shot two police officers who tried to come to her rescue while she was held hostage. After surviving this horrific incident, McCants found herself feeling anxious and scared all the time and became homebound. "I didn't want to endanger anybody, I didn't want anyone to come over," she admitted. "He was on the run for a year before they caught him," McCants told Smiley, saying that she turned to food to soothe her trauma. Her weight quickly picked up, and by the time her ex-boyfriend was behind bars, McCants weighed 700 pounds. "The kidnapping changed my life forever, and I wish I could take that day back," she said while appearing on "My 600-lb Life."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).