What 90 Day Fiance Stars Look Like Without Makeup

From a quick swipe of eyeshadow and mascara to a full face of glitz and glam, the stars of "90 Day Fiancé" have showcased some memorable makeup looks throughout the years. However, like most of us, these stars enjoy sporting a bare face just as much as they do makeup, and while these moments may be hard to catch behind the scenes, they do, in fact, exist.

Whether at the beach, in the gym, or simply out and about with family and friends, the ladies of "90 Day Fiancé" can be seen embracing their natural sides in their everyday lives. While it is no secret that these women look absolutely gorgeous with lipstick and lashes, fans of the show have gushed over photos of the stars wearing zero product at all. Not only do these makeup-free images reveal the genuine beauty of each woman, but they've been praised for their honesty, as many celebrities will only share photos where they are made up from head to toe.