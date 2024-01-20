What 90 Day Fiance Stars Look Like Without Makeup
From a quick swipe of eyeshadow and mascara to a full face of glitz and glam, the stars of "90 Day Fiancé" have showcased some memorable makeup looks throughout the years. However, like most of us, these stars enjoy sporting a bare face just as much as they do makeup, and while these moments may be hard to catch behind the scenes, they do, in fact, exist.
Whether at the beach, in the gym, or simply out and about with family and friends, the ladies of "90 Day Fiancé" can be seen embracing their natural sides in their everyday lives. While it is no secret that these women look absolutely gorgeous with lipstick and lashes, fans of the show have gushed over photos of the stars wearing zero product at all. Not only do these makeup-free images reveal the genuine beauty of each woman, but they've been praised for their honesty, as many celebrities will only share photos where they are made up from head to toe.
Yara Zaya
Yara Zaya first appeared on Season 8 of "90 Day Fiancé", gracing the screen with her gorgeous blonde locks that never seemed to have a bad day. With flawless makeup and a stellar sense of style, Yara built a following on social media quickly, and she was inspired to create her very own line of clothing and cosmetics. The star's makeup line, Boujee by Yara, includes a variety of lipsticks, eyeliners, and eyeshadow palettes, allowing those who purchase the products to recreate some of her most glamorous looks.
One occasion in which Yara could be seen without her signature makeup, though, was on the day she gave birth to her daughter, Mylah. The photo, which Yara shared to Instagram on April 13, 2021, shows the absolutely glowing new mom as she holds her tiny newborn. Despite just going through labor, the star's fresh-faced look includes hydrated lips and bright eyes, which stand out against her warm and ever so slightly rosy complexion.
Anfisa Nava
Anfisa Nava made her "90 Day Fiancé" debut during Season 4, where she quickly became known for her strong personality and short temper. However, since divorcing ex-husband Jorge Nava, the Russian knockout has transformed both her goals and her image, and she has built a social media presence within the health and fitness realm. Not only that, but Anfisa decided to enroll in college to obtain a business degree, which she successfully received from UC Irvine in June 2022.
As a personal trainer, Anfisa works quite hard to maintain her shredded physique, incorporating a strict diet and workout regimen within her day-to-day life. It is when she is preparing to compete in bikini competitions, however, that her training increases in intensity, and it is during these sweaty sessions in the gym that Anfisa says no to makeup. In a short clip posted to the star's social media on June 3, 2023, Anfisa can be seen with a clean face as she flaunts her sculpted figure. Entering week 9 of her competition prep, the television star can be seen sporting a purple all-in-one romper and a long braid, which includes a couple of loose tendrils that perfectly frame her face. With naturally deep-colored lips and a gently flushed face, Anfisa looks absolutely radiant.
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva first appeared on Season 1 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," returning to the show on Season 3 with a new love interest following her split from her ex. Since her debut, the star has changed her look over the years, swapping her long brown locks for blonde and undergoing a handful of plastic surgery procedures. In addition to that, Darcey has most definitely stepped up her makeup game, showcasing some iconic full-glam looks featuring smoked-out eyes and glossy nude lips.
While the star has received various reactions in regards to her new look, Darcey continues to be transparent about each and every cosmetic procedure — one of those being a skin treatment known as Morpheus8. In May 2022, the TV personality was featured on the Instagram account of CG Smile, the dental office where Darcey received the Morpheus8 treatment. The clip depicts a makeup-free Darcey donning a black romper and flannel combo. A headband holds her hair back from her face to reveal her newly plumped skin. Both the texture and the tone of her skin appear quite even and refreshed, giving the star a natural glow and visible confidence.
Liz Woods
Liz Woods entered the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise during one of the show's many spin-offs, becoming a regular cast member on Season 1 of "90 Day: The Single Life." The star would end up staying on the show for multiple seasons following her debut, as her messy relationship with Edward "Big Ed" Brown provided the cameras with more footage than they could have ever asked for. Despite the many ups and downs of her relationship, Liz embarked on a mission to lose weight and run a half-marathon, both of which she successfully accomplished in 2023.
With so much training to be done in preparation for such a run, it is no surprise that Liz has been pictured without a stitch of makeup on multiple occasions — one of those being when the star participated in the Balboa Park 8 Miler. In a photo posted to her Instagram feed on August 9, 2022, Liz can be seen standing bare-faced at the finish line of the race. Not only does Liz look extremely accomplished as she sports an all-black sports bra and shorts combo, but her tanned skin and flushed cheeks bring a certain vibrancy to her face. With her natural skin exuding such a youthful and healthy glow, it is no wonder that Liz continued to work her way up to running 13.1 miles!
Chantel Everette
Chantel Everette first appeared on "90 Day Fiancé" during Season 4 of the series before returning to the screen in the show's spin-off, "90 Day: The Single Life." Praised for her beautiful complexion, it was no surprise when Chantel announced her new role as a nurse injector, providing her patients with treatments such as Botox to give them the flawless skin they so desire.
While many photos on her Instagram feed capture the star looking very glam, there are a few that showcase Chantel's natural beauty sans a trace of contour. One photo, in particular, posted on June 16, 2019, shows the young nurse during a trip to San Martin, where she can be seen completely bare-faced as she completes an aerial rope course. Donning an all-black outfit accessorized with a light-blue helmet, Chantel reveals her unblemished skin. Fans of the show gushed about the star's complexion, with one writing, "I [love] your face no make up girl youre beautiful."
Angela Deem
Angela Deem made her "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" debut on Season 2 of the series and became one of the show's most memorable cast members due to her strong and confident personality. With that being said, Angela perhaps made one of the most shocking transformations of the show's cast members as well, losing over 90 pounds following a gastric sleeve surgery in August 2020. Not only did this weight loss allow for a healthier lifestyle for the star, but it also brought about a newfound spunk, which can be seen in the way Angela presents herself. Even when not wearing a stitch of makeup, the TV personality appears to be happy in the skin that she is in, and some of these moments have been posted to the star's social media.
In one photo Angela shared on July 18, 2023, she can be seen promoting a weight loss drink powder; however, it is the star's makeup-free face that really steals the show. Smiling from ear to ear, Angela's sleek ponytail allows for her features to shine, while her sun-kissed skin and sculpted brows give her a natural glow.
Kalani Faagata
Kalani Faagata first appeared on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiancé" and quickly became pregnant with her ex, Asuelu Pulaa, shortly after their relationship began. Though their marriage would ultimately end, Kalani gave birth to two baby boys while with Pulaa, transforming her into the ultimate mom and family woman. As a mother of two young boys who adores spending as much quality time with them as she can, Kalani likely does not always have time to apply a full face of makeup. Nevertheless, the young mother never fails to look absolutely radiant, as she is rarely pictured without a smile on her face.
In a photo posted on Instagram on January 5, 2020, Kalani can be seen enjoying an outing with her sons. Wearing a wine-colored dress with rich blue flowers — pigments that truly compliment her skin tone — Kalani's lips and cheeks appear to be full of color. With her hair pulled up and styled in space buns, her dark features steal the show and pop against her smooth and even skin.
Elizabeth Potthast
"90 Day Fiancé" introduced us to Elizabeth Potthast during Season 5. She ended up marrying her now husband, Andrei Castravet, by the end of the series. Welcoming a daughter in 2019 and a son in 2022, Elizabeth is another example of a star who switched directly into mom mode following her "90 Day" fame.
Elizabeth can be seen without any makeup quite often on social media, as the mother of two is surely busy with a variety of activities that don't involve full glam. Whether enjoying the fresh air with her family or splashing around in the pool with her kids, the star lets her natural beauty shine on multiple occasions.
In April 2021, Elizabeth shared a picture of her and her daughter, Ellie, enjoying some pool time. 'Ellie is just learning how to swim comfortably on her own and she LOVES it! She wants to do everything all by herself and gets mad if I try to help her. To say she's growing up fast would be an understatement!" the proud mom wrote. With her hair pulled back and secured with a headband, the star looked confident in her bare skin.
Rosemarie Vega
Rosemarie Vega made her "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" debut on Season 4 of the popular television series. She instantly became a fan favorite for the way she handled herself with the obnoxious Big Ed. Following her breakup, Rosemarie went on to make a career for herself as a social media influencer. As of this writing, she has 578,000 followers on Instagram alone. With a signifcant following, the star has partnered with a number of companies, including those in the makeup and beauty realm, and has shared some absolutely gorgeous looks. While the star enjoys creating colorful makeup looks, she also seems comfortable and confident without makeup. In fact, a large portion of her photos on Instagram showcase Rosemarie completely makeup-free — and there is no question that the influencer is naturally beautiful.
In one photo shared on February 10, 2023, barefaced Rosemarie can be seen cuddling up next to her son, Prince. It is in this sweet image that Rosemarie's smooth and blemish-free skin is on full display. Despite the lack of eyeliner or mascara, Rosemarie's dark features pop against her even-toned complexion, as well as the natural soft pink wash of her lips.
Annie Suwan
Annie Suwan first appeared on Season 5 of "90 Day Fiancé" and quickly became an unforgettable cast member due to her lighthearted spirit and personality. Following her debut on the show, Annie not only became quite popular on Instagram, but she also tried her hand at a couple of business ventures. One of these feats includes her own online boutique called Boom Bangkok by Annie, where the star sells beautiful and unique Thai clothing that is actually produced in Thailand. Not only that, but Annie and her husband own Cooking with DNA, an infused cooking oil business, and have become a well-known duo on Cameo.
With a thirst for life, Annie is routinely traveling and enjoying her time with her husband — and some of these adventures call for a more natural look than others. In a December 2023 photo, Annie flaunts a clean face as she explores the Jang Cave in Laos. The star looks simply radiant as she floats about the water, her gently dampened skin giving her a natural glow.