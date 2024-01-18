Mackenzie And Maddie Ziegler Have A Strained Relationship With Their Dad

"Dance Moms" alum Mackenzie Ziegler, now known simply as Kenzie, released the song "Anatomy" in July 2023. The pop ballad, paired with a music video choreographed by Kenzie's sister Maddie, is a moving insight into the rising star's strained relationship with her dad. "It's just anatomy, you're only half of me / Still, you don't know me at all," Kenzie sings. "You've been my missing piece, so why aren't you missing me?"

Long-time fans of the Ziegler sisters might remember when their dad, Kurt Ziegler, appeared on Season 1 of "Dance Moms," getting into an explosive fight with Abby Lee Miller about the role that dance played in the destruction of his family. While that was only a glimpse into the tumultuous dynamics experienced by the family, Maddie and Kenzie have been reflecting on and opening up about their fraught fatherly connection in the years since they starred in "Dance Moms."

"Anatomy" is a testament to this, with Kenzie revealing that she originally penned the song as an exercise with her therapist. "I genuinely wrote this song just so I could send it to [my therapist] and be like, 'Here's my letter to my dad," she told ET. "And then I ended up loving it so much more than I thought I would and I just wanted people to hear it."