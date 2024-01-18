Inside Taylor Swift's Friendship With The Late Kobe Bryant & His Family

In January 2024, Taylor Swift wore a pendant with some text that seemed indecipherable at first because of the image quality. But after years of snooping around for Swift's Easter eggs, her fans have become detectives in their own right. So it didn't take them too long to figure out that the pendant had a Kobe Bryant quote: "Bet on yourself," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The quote has seemingly become a mantra for the world-conquering pop star because she also used it in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview.

When Swift took her Eras Tour concert film to theaters, she chose a non-traditional route and did it without a partner. When the interviewer asked her for some insight into the decision, she explained, "Ultimately I did what I tend to do more and more often these days, which is to bet on myself." Although that's a smart and simple philosophy to live by, it has an even greater meaning for Swift because it comes from someone she's had a deep bond with since 2015.

That year, Swift performed her 16th sold-out concert at the Staples Center for her 1989 tour and made history as the artist with the most sold-out shows at the arena. One night, she brought Bryant onto the stage to surprise the crowd, but it turns out he was there to surprise her with a banner that celebrated the achievement. During the unveiling, Bryant said that 16 was a special number for him because the Los Angeles Lakers had won 16 championships at the time.