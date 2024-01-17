Kate Middleton Takes Break From Public Eye Amid Surgery Recovery

On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, AKA Kate Middleton, would take a break from her royal engagements until Easter as she recovered from a "planned abdominal surgery." The statement assured the public that the procedure had gone by smoothly and Kate would spend anywhere from ten days to a fortnight at the hospital before heading home to continue her recovery.

The official statement didn't provide details about the reason for surgery but acknowledged the stir it may cause. It read in part, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," adding, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." To protect her privacy, Kensington Palace shared that they would only provide updates for important milestones. Kate conveyed her deepest apologies for being unable to follow through with her previously planned engagements.

After the news broke, concerned royal fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to wish her a speedy recovery. Some had grave concerns for the princess' health because the lengthy hospital stay and long recovery period pointed to a more serious procedure. Others reasoned that a supposed planned surgery would've been worked into her schedule well in advance and wouldn't require cancellations. However, royal fans might get some solace in knowing that the abdominal surgery wasn't Kate's first time going under the knife, and she handled it like a total pro.