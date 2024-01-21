A Look Back At Christina Applegate's Fling With Brad Pitt

Yes, Christina Applegate ditched Brad Pitt at the 1989 VMAs for another guy. The identity of the rebound guy remained undisclosed for a long time. In August 2015, on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen pressed Applegate about the incident, which she confirmed did take place but still kept mum about who the other man was. However, after the show aired, the enigmatic figure was revealed to be Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach.

During the press run for his memoir "18 and Life on Skid Row," Bach spoke with the "Elliot in the Morning" radio show, revealing himself as Applegate's replacement date. "She was interviewed recently on, like, Entertainment Tonight, or something, and they said, 'What was the dumbest thing you ever did?' And she goes, 'One night I ditched Brad Pitt for this other dude.' And that dude would be me," Bach shared during the December 2016 broadcast [via Loudwire]. "So there was a time on this earth when Sebastian Bach was, like, a hotter lay than Brad Pitt. Of course, that's going in the book." They only went out on a few dates, though nothing more came of their romance.

As for Applegate and Pitt, they never went out on another date after she left him at the award show. Still, there doesn't appear to be any hard feelings between the two. Pitt hasn't spoken publicly about the courtship, and Applegate is happily married to musician Martyn LeNoble.