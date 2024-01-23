How Harry And Meghan's 2 Year Old Daughter Lilibet Landed In The Center Of A Royal Controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet might just be learning how to walk and talk, but it seems like she's managed to also ruffle a lot of feathers without even saying anything. She's only been seen in public a handful of times, and not much is known about her other than she's inherited her father's red hair. Yet, Lilibet has managed to make a lot of headlines purely because of the supposed drama surrounding her name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained that they named their daughter Lilibet after her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was a private nickname that the queen's closest family and friends called her, including her beloved husband, Prince Philip. It was also a childhood nickname that she was given because the queen supposedly had difficulty pronouncing her full name when she was just a child. However, some royal critics believe that Harry and Meghan did the queen a huge disservice by using the queen's nickname for their daughter.