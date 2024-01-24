Prince William's Go-To Cure For The Monday Morning Blues Is This Famous AC/DC Song
When it comes to members of the royal family like Prince William, you often don't hear about their personal preferences when it comes to their taste in music and the arts. But the future king of England did give royal fans a little insight into some of his favorite songs during a special episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series back in 2021. The Prince of Wales said that Tina Turner's classic "The Best" is a song that always reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana. "She'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," the prince said.
In addition to "The Best," Shakira's "Waka Waka" is another song that gets Prince William moving, along with another rock classic, "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. But that song has even more meaning for the Prince of Wales, as it does something to him that no other tune can do — especially on a Monday morning.
Prince William loves to rock out to AC/DC
There's no doubt in anyone's mind that Prince William sometimes feels like he's dealing with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He's got a lot to worry about throughout his day, including his wife Kate Middleton, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and of course, the future state of the British monarchy. After all, he is the monarchy's next leader, which is probably why he starts every Monday morning off with a huge bang.
Robert Hardman, who wrote the book, "The Making of A King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy," says that the first song William listens to on Mondays is "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC." "Prince William has said that he likes to kick off each week to the sound of the Australian rock band's 'Thunderstruck,' calling it, 'The best tonic for Monday morning," Hardman wrote in his book (via Us Weekly).
During the "Time to Walk" series, William also said that the song "absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone." And while the 1990 lead single from AC/DC's album "The Razors Edge" is certainly a banger that will get the blood rushing in just about anyone, Prince William is a fan of another particular music genre, too.
The royals have some smooth dance floor moves
Royal author Robert Hardman also said in his book "The Making of A King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy" that Prince William loves to groove to '90s dance music and that one of his favorite bands from that era happens to be The Chemical Brothers. That is one thing that William has in common with his little brother Prince Harry, who also happens to be fond of electronic dance and house music, as detailed by Vanity Fair.
But all of this really shouldn't surprise those royal fans who have seen the princes bust a move or two on the dance floor over the years. Prince William proved that he's got 'dad dancing' perfected like no other when he was spotted showing off his smooth moves at a club in Verbier, Switzerland back in 2017, according to a clip from TMZ. It's a good thing that Prince William also has someone like his wife Kate Middleton by his side, who has not only mastered the 'Princess Shuffle,' but has also gone viral on social media for her dance moves, too. Talk about raising the Buckingham Palace roof.