Prince William's Go-To Cure For The Monday Morning Blues Is This Famous AC/DC Song

There's no doubt in anyone's mind that Prince William sometimes feels like he's dealing with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He's got a lot to worry about throughout his day, including his wife Kate Middleton, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and of course, the future state of the British monarchy. After all, he is the monarchy's next leader, which is probably why he starts every Monday morning off with a huge bang.

Robert Hardman, who wrote the book, "The Making of A King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy," says that the first song William listens to on Mondays is "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC." "Prince William has said that he likes to kick off each week to the sound of the Australian rock band's 'Thunderstruck,' calling it, 'The best tonic for Monday morning," Hardman wrote in his book (via Us Weekly).

During the "Time to Walk" series, William also said that the song "absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone." And while the 1990 lead single from AC/DC's album "The Razors Edge" is certainly a banger that will get the blood rushing in just about anyone, Prince William is a fan of another particular music genre, too.