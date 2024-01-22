Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Makes Heartfelt Tribute After Son's Death

Note: This article discusses addiction issues.

Since 2009, the Harrison family has lent their expertise to customers and viewers of the hit History Channel show, "Pawn Stars." Rick Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and family friend Austin 'Chumlee' Russell examine items brought into their Las Vegas store, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, and determine if these treasures truly have any historical or monetary value. Sadly, Rick's other son Adam Harrison died from an alleged drug overdose on January 19, 2024, at age 39. According to Today, which reported Adam's death on January 20, the family had initially released a statement which read, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Although Adam did not participate in the television series that follows his family's exploits, the news report stated that he worked at the store at one point. The New York Post also reported on January 20 that Adam seemed to be mysteriously absent in Rick's Instagram posts, and hadn't been seen at the store for a while. Adam and Corey's mother is Kim Harrison, Rick's ex-wife, and they have another brother named Jake, whom Rick shares with Tracey Harrison, his second ex-wife. Adam also had three sisters who were fathered by Rick named Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa.

After learning of Adam's death on January 19, Rick posted a selfie of the two of them together on Instagram with the touching caption, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."