The Stunning Transformation Of Kate Beckinsale

The following article contains references to disordered eating and substance use.

Even after gracing the screen for decades, Kate Beckinsale remains an enigma to many. Throughout her long career, the Hollywood star has been known to take on almost anything, from period films to romantic comedies to heart-stopping action thrillers (horror or otherwise). Beckinsale can do it all seemingly without breaking a sweat and apparently, without much planning ahead. "I always think that with any kind of creative career, it's something that you also have to be surprised by, and you shouldn't plan it," she once explained during an interview with Flaunt.

Even without any planning, though, things may turned out remarkably well for Beckinsale, thanks to her talent, charm, wit, and sense of humor. And with the way things have been going, it looks like this Hollywood star will just keep shining bright for many years to come. It's also hard to imagine that Beckinsale was a rather unknown talent once.