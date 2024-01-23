How Do Josh Allen's Teammates Feel About His Hailee Steinfeld Romance?

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen started the rumor mill in May 2023 when they were photographed while out and about in New York City. The pictures were published on the heels of the news that Allen had broken up with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams. Since the couple was first spotted together, neither one has publicly admitted that they're dating, but Steinfeld has been seen at almost every Buffalo Bills football game since then. While her presence in the stands might have been distracting for the quarterback, Allen's teammates seem to approve. When questioned about Allen being spotted with Steinfeld in the summer of 2023, teammate Mitch Morse told the press, "He's had a good few months, ya know?" (via Heavy).

Teammate Dion Dawkins seems to think Steinfeld has made Allen's life better. "Mentally, he's there," Dawkins told reporters in January (via Heavy). "And whatever it is off the field, I think it's helping him tremendously. Dawkins didn't mention Steinfeld's name, but praised Allen's attitude, saying: "Whatever that energy source is that he has off the football field now, it has his best foot forward. Josh comes in the building every day just with a different energy about himself ... Whether it's talking to his parents, or talking to his girl... it's putting him in a better spirit. I love it and it's flowing over to game days."

It isn't just Allen's teammates who seem to approve of his romance with Steinfeld; in October 2023, the "Bumblebee" actress was photographed with Allen's mom buying Buffalo Bills merchandise at the Leveled Up Buffalo Shop in East Aurora, New York. The two took a picture with the store owner and were all smiles as they loaded up on Bills items.