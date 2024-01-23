How Do Josh Allen's Teammates Feel About His Hailee Steinfeld Romance?
2023 was the year of noteworthy NFL romances. There was Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, whose relationship dominated mainstream media and became one of the most talked-about couples of the year. But before there was Kelce and Swift, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sparked romance rumors with Hollywood starlet Hailee Steinfeld. While the couple has yet to publicly confirm their relationship as of this writing, the pair have frequently been spotted together and are receiving lots of support from their nearest and dearest.
Steinfeld has racked up quite the resume since her start in the entertainment industry. She landed her first break when she appeared as Mattie Ross in the 2010 film "True Grit" and went on to star in many more successful projects such as "Romeo and Juliet" in 2013, "Pitch Perfect 2" in 2015, and "Pitch Perfect 3" in 2017. While her acting credits are many, Steinfeld has also made an impression on the music industry, releasing hit songs like "Starving" and "Love Myself." Both stars in their own right, Allen and Steinfeld seem to have hit it off, and according to Allen's teammates, their relationship is the best thing that could have happened to him.
Josh Allen's teammates have nothing but kind words
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen started the rumor mill in May 2023 when they were photographed while out and about in New York City. The pictures were published on the heels of the news that Allen had broken up with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams. Since the couple was first spotted together, neither one has publicly admitted that they're dating, but Steinfeld has been seen at almost every Buffalo Bills football game since then. While her presence in the stands might have been distracting for the quarterback, Allen's teammates seem to approve. When questioned about Allen being spotted with Steinfeld in the summer of 2023, teammate Mitch Morse told the press, "He's had a good few months, ya know?" (via Heavy).
Teammate Dion Dawkins seems to think Steinfeld has made Allen's life better. "Mentally, he's there," Dawkins told reporters in January (via Heavy). "And whatever it is off the field, I think it's helping him tremendously. Dawkins didn't mention Steinfeld's name, but praised Allen's attitude, saying: "Whatever that energy source is that he has off the football field now, it has his best foot forward. Josh comes in the building every day just with a different energy about himself ... Whether it's talking to his parents, or talking to his girl... it's putting him in a better spirit. I love it and it's flowing over to game days."
It isn't just Allen's teammates who seem to approve of his romance with Steinfeld; in October 2023, the "Bumblebee" actress was photographed with Allen's mom buying Buffalo Bills merchandise at the Leveled Up Buffalo Shop in East Aurora, New York. The two took a picture with the store owner and were all smiles as they loaded up on Bills items.
The constant attention was tough on Josh Allen
Despite the fact that Josh Allen has gained notoriety for playing on the Buffalo Bills, when the media caught wind that he might be dating Hailee Steinfeld, that took his fame to a whole new level. Being photographed constantly while in public was something Allen had never experienced before, and he wasn't a fan of all the attention and commentary that came with the dating rumors. He discussed the changes during an appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast after the two had been spotted cozying up on a trip together.
"The fact that anybody still cares about that blows my mind," he said. "I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, 'What is wrong with people?'"
While the unsolicited attention from the media may be a negative consequence of Allen dating Steinfeld, the support that they received from his team and family seem to outweigh the struggles. Steinfeld and Allen haven't spoken about their relationship to the media, but since she's still attending almost every Buffalo Bills game, it seems like the couple is still going strong.